11 Best New Harbor Freight Deals Starting in May

Save some serious money on tools, supplies, hardware, and more.

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We’d like to think that spring is the most productive season, which probably explains why we’ve been shopping at Harbor Freight so much (including for some simple decor solutions). But now, we’ve got even more reasons to go back, thanks to a set of fantastic new discounts the hardware retailer is kicking off this month. The already affordable prices are getting even better on gardening equipment, power tools, and other helpful hardware for the next few weeks. Ready to save some serious money? Here are the best new Harbor Freight deals starting in May.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Discounts Starting This Week.

1 1,200 lb. Capacity Steel Utility Cart

Savings: $40

Getting things around the yard shouldn’t have to be a major hassle. Having a helper like this 1,200 lb. Capacity Steel Utility Cart ($149.99) makes porting materials, plants, equipment, and more so much easier, especially with the removable sides that make it possible to fit larger items.

Customers agree it’s a truly helpful and versatile tool. “I have purchased several for family members over the years. Handier than a wheelbarrow for all your outside activities,” writes one in a 5-star review. “Great durability.”

2 Bauer Cordless Inflator

Savings: $8

Now that we’re in full spring mode, it’s more likely than ever that you’re going to need some help blowing up your seasonal items. This Bauer Cordless Inflator ($21.99) is the truly portable solution to pumping up everything from pool floats to bike tires in a jiff.

“Exactly what it says it is, but better than any I have ever had before,” says one shopper in a 5-star review. “You don’t have to wait around as the tire is slowly filled; this is done from flat to full in just a minute or so. It also has an old-school display for the pressure, not digital, which I love.”

3 Vanguard Multiple Outlet Extension Cord

Savings: $7

Sometimes, porting power to a remote area requires more than just one place to plug in. This Vanguard Multiple Outlet Extension Cord ($37.99) provides three slots for plugs and is rated for both indoor and outdoor use.

With a 4.9-star average rating, it’s also clearly a Harbor Freight shopper favorite. Many specifically call it out for use with their generators during a power outage, but others just appreciate the amount of power it can provide to tools and more.

4 KN95 Masks, 2-Pack

Savings: $0.59

Trying to travel without catching a nasty virus? This KN95 Masks, 2-Pack ($1) provides the protection you’ll need while still being comfortable to wear. And of course, these are also a fantastic option when woodworking, cleaning, dusting, or in any situation where protecting your airways is important.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Home New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Viking Portable Car Battery Jump Starter and Power Pack

Savings: $70

Motorists know it’s always important to be prepared for the worst-case scenario. This Viking Portable Car Battery Jump Starter and Power Pack ($329.99) is a perfect trunk addition, ensuring you’ll be able to start your vehicle (or help out a stranger in need) when the need arises. It also functions as a power source for small tools and a charging bank for your devices!

“I have had the Viking 3400 for about 2 years now. It will not disappoint you,” writes one very happy customer. “The power it puts out will turn over your car with a dead battery. It is easy to use, easy to recharge, and holds the charge for a very long time. You will not need another.”

6 Warrior Drill and Flashlight 2-Tool Combo Kit

Savings: $6

What’s better than getting a great deal on one tool? Getting an even better deal on two! This Warrior Drill and Flashlight 2-Tool Combo Kit ($18.99) is perfect for anyone who’s starting up their first toolbox or looking for a spare for portability.

At about the price of a movie ticket, customers say this pair “works excellently around the house and even on outside projects” and that you “can’t beat the power and price.”

7 Predator 4550 Watt Open-Frame Inverter Generator

Savings: $140

Predator 4550 Watt Open-Frame Inverter Generator ($539.99)

https://www.harborfreight.com/4550-watt-open-frame-inverter-generator-with-co-secure-technology-49-state-compliant-59192.html?event_id=184447

8 Franklin Vacuum Storage Bags, 8-Pack

Savings: $3

Yes, we’ve talked up how much we love these Franklin Vacuum Storage Bags ($5) before as an essential part of our spring cleaning arsenal. But with a new sale price coming into effect this month, now there’s really no reason to pass over what has to be the best solution for stashing your seasonal clothes!

“Actually, I find these sturdier than the big brands, and at a much better price,” writes one five-star reviewer. “Highly recommend these!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Deals Starting This Week.

9 Atlas 16 in. String Trimmer

Savings: $10

As the unsung hero of the gardening tool lineup, we’re especially impressed by the deal on this Atlas 16 in. String Trimmer ($69.99). After all, it’s essential for maintaining those edges where mowers literally just won’t cut it.

And with a 4.7-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website, you can rest assured this will be a welcome addition to your arsenal—especially if you’re upgrading.

“I had a gas trimmer forever, [and] it’s so hard to start. I have wanted an electric trimmer for a long time for the ease of use. This Atlas trimmer is fantastic!”

10 Central Machinery Wall-Mount Fan

Savings: $30

As warmer weather approaches, it’s important to consider how you’re going to stay cool before you get caught off guard by that first major heat wave. And not only is this Central Machinery Wall-Mount Fan ($119.99) perfect for garages, workspaces, patios, and more, but now it’s also been discounted significantly since we first found it.

It also doesn’t hurt that it’s earned a 4.9-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website, with many customers noting its relatively low price. “I should’ve bought this fan a very long time ago,” writes one.

11 Bauer Belt Sander

Savings: $10

Whether you’re refinishing your deck or touching up a piece of patio furniture, it helps to have a Bauer Belt Sander ($69.99) on hand. The currently discounted item features six variable-speed settings and a quick belt-changing system that makes the job go even faster.

“The quality of this sander is excellent. I am impressed by the standard and performance,” says one shopper who purchased the product. “I have used many other ‘name brand’ sanders at much higher prices, but this by far stands out and even exceeds most of the competitors. Nice job, Harbor Freight.”