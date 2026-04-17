11 Best New Home Depot Spring Deals That Just Hit Stores

The home improvement retailer has not-to-be-missed prices on power tools, patio furniture, and more.

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Even though we’re just a few weeks in, this spring has already seen an impressive set of sales at Home Depot. But the home improvement retailer is clearly still feeling the season, as it’s positively packed with bargains that are perfect for spring. Whether you’re upgrading or rounding out your toolbox, sprucing up your patio, or getting back into the garden, there are plenty of options you’ll want to check out. Here are the best new Home Depot spring deals that just hit stores.

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply Spring Sales Starting This Week.

1 Milwaukee Pruner Shears

Even though there are plenty of plants to prune in April, true gardeners know it’s the kind of job that runs all season long. Fortunately, you can take a little strain off your hands with a pair of Milwaukee Pruner Shears ($149), which reduce the muscle effort required to cut through branches by up to 75 percent.

This specific model can handle branches up to 1.25″ thick with up to 1,000 cuts per charge. And with a 4.9-star average rating on the Home Depot website, customers are singing its praises, with one calling it “an absolute must for pruning and major clean-ups” around the yard.

“The best money I’ve ever spent,” declares one in a review. “Probably done about 6 to 7,000 cuts, and the blade is still perfect. Exceptional quality.”

2 Milwaukee 9-Tool Cordless Combo Kit

Talk about a one-stop shop for your tool shed! This Milwaukee 9-Tool Cordless Combo Kit ($649) includes practically every power tool you could possibly need (give or take), including a power drill, impact driver, circular saw, blower, worklight, and more. Overall, this would cost $1,559 sold individually, making the savings here undeniably fantastic.

And it’s not just a supreme value: Customers also praise the quality of the tools, with one reviewer calling the assortment “an absolute powerhouse for anyone serious about getting work done efficiently.”

“This kit covers just about everything you need on a job site or for heavy-duty home projects, from drilling and driving to cutting and grinding,” they write. “The tools feel solid, well-balanced, and built to last, which is exactly what you’d expect from Milwaukee.”

3 Ryobi Battery-Powered Lawn Mower

Unless you’ve planted a mow-free lawn alternative, you’re going to want an easy way to take care of your grass all spring and summer long. That’s where a Ryobi Battery-Powered Lawn Mower ($589) can come in handy, offering more power than a 163cc gas mower and 80 minutes of runtime per charge.

“This lawn mower is great,” says one 5-star reviewer. “It’s not super loud. It’s easy to power up. And it’s easy to maneuver.”

4 Hampton Bay West Haven 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional

When it comes down to it, your patio deserves the same high-end look as your home’s interior. And if we’re being honest, this Hampton Bay West Haven 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional ($999) is a borderline dupe for a Pottery Barn-level set of designer furniture.

“I 100 percent recommend this contemporary outdoor couch sectional and am thrilled to have the upgraded look on my deck!” gushes one happy customer. ”

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves.

5 Bohemian 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set

Looking for something a little smaller? This Bohemian 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set ($132) is perfect for balconies, smaller decks, or patio nooks.

Besides its chic, compact look, customers also appreciate how sturdy the furniture is. “Perfect-sized set for a small patio,” writes one person in a review. “Nice design and good quality for the price.”

6 Litton Lane Ceramic Ribbed Planter

Need some smaller containers for your newly purchased flowers? This Litton Lane Ceramic Ribbed Planters ($38.22) trio comes with 5-inch, 7-inch, and 8-inch sizes, making it easy to mix and match exactly what you need. They’re great for decorating decks, stairways, pathways, or even inside your home!

7 Ryobi Battery-Powered Leaf Blower

Clearing off your lawn is a year-round task, but it takes on a special importance for that first big yardwork day of the season. Fortunately, a Ryobi Battery-Powered Leaf Blower ($159) could make your job even easier.

With more power than a 25cc gas blower, this model gets 75 minutes of runtime with each charge—more than enough for most lawns.

“Extremely powerful but also very quiet,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The design makes it hard for anything to block the airflow. Overall, a great product and I’m happy with the purchase.”

8 Miracle-Gro 0.75 Cubic Feet All Purpose Garden Soil

Whether you’re expanding your planting beds or are refreshing your existing ones, you’re going to need plenty of high-quality dirt. Now, Home Depot is offering a quantity discount on Miracle-Gro 0.75 Cubic Feet All Purpose Garden Soil ($2), charging just $10 for five bags (which typically go for $4.57 apiece).

Gardeners seem to consider this product nothing short of an industry standard. “Plants seem to grow better when you use this soil,” writes one reviewer. Others add that they love how it “doesn’t need fertilizer right away.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Spring Finds Flying Off Shelves.

9 Milwaukee Cordless SAWZALL Reciprocating Saw

Let’s cut to the chase: You’re going to need a powerful saw at some point in your home improvement journey. This Milwaukee Cordless SAWZALL Reciprocating Saw ($249) is the kind of power tool that completely changes your capabilities. And not only that, but the 4.9-star-rated product has some of the most glowing reviews we’ve ever seen on the Home Depot website.

“This is the best quality sawzall on the market,” writes one very happy customer. “The M18 Milwaukee sawzall is the best performer and holds up best with a daily beating at work. I run this beast for hours straight with no breaks, and it doesn’t miss a beat.”

10 Veikous Galvanized Steel Raised Garden Bed

Whether you’re working with poor soil, want an organized vegetable garden, or simply want some greenery in a corner of your yard where planting isn’t a possibility, consider a Veikous Galvanized Steel Raised Garden Bed ($94.97). It’s a sturdy option with a modular design that makes it easy to configure to your needs.

“So much better than even expected for what I paid. So easy to build and love the different shape options,” says one customer in a glowing review. “Good material and feels sturdy.”

11 Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Been waiting too long to upgrade your outdoor cooking setup? Before you end up having to run out in a pinch, take advantage of this Home Depot sale and get a Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($199) for less. With 566 square inches of cooking space and four zones capable of setting different temperatures, it’s an approachable and reliable option.

And it’s not just about saving money: Customers love this model for how easy it is to assemble and how well it cooks food.