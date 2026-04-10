11 Best New Lowe’s Spring Finds Flying Off Shelves

These seasonal highlights include everything from gardening supplies to patio upgrades.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Regular shoppers know that new arrivals at Lowe’s are always cause for celebration, but if we’re being honest, this spring is going above and beyond. The home improvement retailer is not losing momentum as we push through the first full month of the season, with customers especially snatching up a choice few. From gardening essentials to some fantastic patio upgrades, there’s bound to be something you’ll need. Here are the best new Lowe’s spring finds that are flying off shelves.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves.

1 Best Choice Products Raised Metal Garden Bed

Not all gardens have to be at ground level! This Best Choice Products Raised Metal Garden Bed ($44.99) can not only turn any corner of your yard into a potential growing area, but it also helps reduce strain on your back while tending.

It’s especially handy for growing vegetables and flowers that require specific soil types that might not match what you have in the ground. The best part? This unit is currently on sale for $25 off, just in time for spring!

2 Commander Large Heavy Duty Stackable Storage Tote

Spring cleaning may start this time of year, but if you want to make it through next winter, you’re going to need a good organization system. A set of Commander Large Heavy Duty Stackable Storage Totes ($9.98) makes it that much easier to stash everything from holiday decorations and winter clothing to mementos and daily essentials. They’re also uniquely designed to help with securing stacking, and they nest together very efficiently when not in use.

3 Allen + Roth Market Patio Umbrella

Sure, we all appreciate getting a little sun now that winter is over—but there’s a limit! This Allen + Roth Market Patio Umbrella ($79) is the kind of shade you need on your patio, complete with a tilt function that helps you cast just the right shadow without having to fuss with placement. And with a 4.7-star average rating on the Lowe’s website, it’s certainly a standout product.

“Gorgeous and well-built!” writes one five-star reviewer. Others say it’s a “nice addition of color” to their outdoor setup and “very durable.”

4 Best Choice Rolling Pantry Storage Basket

Speaking of spring cleaning, it’s likely not just your attic and basement that could use a little organization. This Best Choice Rolling Pantry Storage Basket ($69.99) can help you manage your food storage, featuring a helpful chalkboard for easy labeling.

With a 4.8-star average rating, customers clearly appreciate the product, with one saying it’s “something I never knew I needed until I got one.” They add that it’s just a great basket overall,” and can also be helpful in the laundry room, kids’ playroom, and more.

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5 Maison Boucle Upholstered Dining Chairs, Set of 2

There’s just something about spring that makes finally pulling the trigger on home design upgrades feel that much easier. And if you’re feeling the itch to update your dining room, you might want to consider these Maison Boucle Upholstered Dining Chairs ($385.99). The set of two (which is currently on sale for $45 off) is an easy way to bring a refreshing, modern look into your space.

6 Mondawe 3-Seat Outdoor Porch Swing

The best way to maximize outdoor time in the spring and summer is to ensure you have the right furniture in place before it’s too late in the season. That’s likely why this Mondawe 3-Seat Outdoor Porch Swing ($799) has become so popular: With a built-in sun shade and two folding side tables, it’s a truly comfortable way to sway all day.

7 White Peace Lily Houseplant

Not all new greenery has to be in your garden this spring: You can also brighten up your indoor space with a White Peace Lily Houseplant ($24.98). Known as a truly low-maintenance specimen, this eye-catching flower will also help naturally filter toxins from the air. Stash it someplace with bright, indirect light, and you’re all set!

8 DOCRED 5-Tier Vertical Raised Garden Bed

Sometimes, the best gardening advice you can take is to “grow up,” literally. A DOCRED 5-Tier Vertical Raised Garden Bed ($110.40) is ideal for anyone who may not have a ton of ground space, but also works as an eye-catching way to get flowers and plants closer to eye level.

Besides decoration, it’s also a piece of functional design, making it easier to grow separate types of plants, fruits, and vegetables in each compartment—especially if they have different soil requirements.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 PetriMins Garden Trellis Arch

The best-designed gardens find a way to take plants beyond the soil. Installing a PetriMins Garden Trellis Arch ($145.99) is one way to elevate the ambiance, giving your climbing plants a place to grow and making your outdoor space feel so much more intimate. This piece can also be configured in eight different styles, meaning you can truly tailor it to your aesthetic.

10 ShelterLogic Shade Sail

Just because you don’t have enough room for an umbrella or the budget for a gazebo doesn’t mean you can’t have shade. This ShelterLogic Shade Sail ($26.99) is super easy to install and provides the coverage you need. They’re also incredibly modular, making it easy to add as many as you need to cover different-sized spaces.

11 Mondawe Lean-To Hardtop Roof Gazebo

Looking for a shade solution that’s a little sturdier? This Mondawe Lean-To Hardtop Roof Gazebo ($899) provides protection from the sun and the rain, making it the perfect easy add-on to your porch or patio.