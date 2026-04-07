11 Best Home Depot “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

The latest drop includes easy home upgrades, handy power tools, and storage solutions.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There’s just something about spring that makes it feel like you should be updating your home’s decor and finishing up those DIY projects. Fortunately, this week is seeing a ton of great products hit the shelves at Home Depot in practically every category. From truly handy tools and outdoor cooking options to pool accessories and high-end fixtures, you’ll be ready to revamp. Here are the best Home Depot “new arrivals” that are hitting shelves now.

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1 Ryobi Cordless Screwdriver

Even the most basic toolsets include a screwdriver. But what if you could make that essential implement even handier? This Ryobi Cordless Screwdriver ($24.97) is a major upgrade, making it much easier to tighten screws in those hard-to-reach places.

“Once it charged, it was easy to use and perfect for small areas with just enough torque to get the job done,” writes one five-star reviewer.

2 Dyna-Glo 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill

It’s officially barbecue season again, folks! But have you checked on your equipment lately? If it’s time for a replacement or upgrade, this Dyna-Glo 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($291.52) is ideal, featuring 623 square inches of cooking space and different ranges to help hone in your cooking for different items. It also includes a smoker feature!

3 Ryobi Cordless VORTEX Power Scrubber

There’s spring cleaning, and then there’s spring cleaning. This Ryobi Cordless VORTEX Power Scrubber ($79) makes it so much easier to get rid of those stubborn stains for good. And with a set of different heads to choose from, you can use it practically anywhere.

“The Ryobi One+ 18V Scrubber makes easy work of cleaning soap scum and hard water marks from shower glass, washing your vehicle, or cleaning masonry,” writes one happy customer in a review. “I postponed getting this for over a year. Once I got it, I was sorry I waited so long!”

4 Suncast Storage Shed

If you’re getting truly organized this spring, you’re probably going to need a place to store all of your yard equipment and summer gear. This Suncast Storage Shed ($799) gets high marks from customers, thanks to its included floor and easy setup process.

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5 Sterlite Wheeled Storage Box

Speaking of organization, have you found a place to stash those puffy sweaters and jackets yet? This Sterlite Wheeled Storage Box ($40.98) not only fits plenty of items with 160 quarts of packing space, but it also features a set of wheels that makes it so much easier to move around.

6 Honeywell Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler

If there’s ever a time of year to ensure you’ll always have a refreshing drink on hand, it’s spring and summer. This Honeywell Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler ($197.99) is an easy home addition with enough space for 116 cans.

Customers love that the unit is “very versatile” with different options for shelving, and that it’s “old, quiet, and easy to use.”

7 Aiper Scuba N1 Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum

We’ve already delegated mundane chores, vacuuming, mopping, and mowing to machines. Why not do the same for your pool chores? This Aiper Scuba N1 Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum ($538.46) will automatically tackle your cleaning duties so you can focus on what really matters: Relaxing. And don’t worry too much about this futuristic product not delivering on its promises.

“I have never had such an amazing experience with a product of this kind before,” writes one five-star reviewer. “I am impressed by how simple and effective the entire process was from setting up the product to watching it actually clean the pool. I’m not typically someone who can set up these types of products alone, but it was a simple and fantastic experience.”

8 Suncast Slide Trak Hose Hideaway

Watering your yard and garden during the spring and summer is a given, but unfortunately, it becomes a much harder task when you have to lug out your equipment every time you need to use it. That’s where a Suncast Slide Trak Hose Hideaway ($59.98) can come in handy, featuring a simple crank for easy retraction and a compact box for out-of-sight storage.

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9 Moen Haelyn Touchless Kitchen Faucet

You might think there haven’t been many recent advances in the kitchen sink department, but you’d be wrong! This Moen Haelyn Touchless Kitchen Faucet ($235.02) is arguably the fixture of the future, giving you the ability to turn on water without even having to reach for the faucet. It’s a true lifesaver when you’ve got dirty or full hands!

“This touchless single-hand pull-down sprayer is amazing!” gushes one happy customer. “The design is sleek and very smooth. It’s fingerprint and spot-print-free, so when ur busy in the kitchen, you have one less thing to wipe down.”

10 Dash & Albert Malta Indoor Area Rug

One of the easiest ways to change up the look of a room is to swap in a new rug. Consider this Dash & Albert Malta Indoor Area Rug ($438): At 8 feet by 10 feet, it’s a striking addition to any foyer, living room, or more. And it’s machine washable!

“Beautiful, easy-to-care-for rug,” says one customer in a five-star review. “Just rolled it out (no rug pad required due to the rubber backing). My messy dogs walk over this several times a day, and it still looks brand new. Very easy to wash and spot clean. Highly recommend!”

11 Bozity Inflatable Tent

If you’re really hoping to spend some time outdoors this year but don’t love the idea of roughing it too hard, you might need to pick up this Bozity Inflatable Tent ($399.99). With enough room for four to six people (or a very spacious, comfortable setup for a couple) and a sturdy waterproof and windproof design, all you need to do is use the included pump to get it set up.

Customers say that it works so well, it’s admittedly more of a “glamping” experience—especially considering that it’s “super easy to set up.” Others say it “inflates in minutes” and gets bonus points for having “lots of windows and doors.”