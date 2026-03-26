11 Best Tractor Supply Sales Starting This Week

The latest discounts cut prices on everything from grass seed to golf carts.

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If you’ve been taking advantage of spring sales lately, you’ll want to turn your attention to Tractor Supply. The rural retailer is slashing its already low prices with seasonal discounts of their own across all categories. From lawn essentials and clothing to hardware and even vehicles, you could save a ton of money on your next purchase. Read on for the best Tractor Supply sales starting this week.

RELATED: 7 Best Home Depot Spring Sales Starting This Week.

1 DLF Grass Seed

Savings: Buy one, get one 50 percent off

Whether you’re patching things up after this past brutal winter or getting a fresh new start on your lawn, you’re going to need the right supplies to get things growing again. Now, you can get DLF Grass Seed for a lot less when buying in bulk from Tractor Supply. And with three different types to pick from, you’ll likely be able to cover all the ground you need!

2 Greenworks Battery Lawn Mower

Savings: $200

Cutting the grass is already one of the more labor-intensive parts of yardwork. Why not simplify things by removing the need to gas up your equipment? This Greenworks Battery Lawn Mower has enough power to run for 60 minutes with both included batteries. Happy customers report that it “cuts grass with ease” and that they “love this mower.”

3 Columbia Sportswear Lillian Ridge II Jacket

Savings: $27

Spring weather can make it pretty hard to dress appropriately. Fortunately, a Columbia Sportswear Lillian Ridge II Jacket is just the type of apparel that will ensure you’re never leaving the house unprepared.

One pleased customer took to the comments section with a five-star review about how well the piece had performed during a day-long music festival. “Love this jacket! Kept me warm and dry all day and night,” they wrote.

4 Columbia Sportswear Men’s Watertight II Jacket

Savings: $30

The best spring jackets are the ones that can adapt to the roller coaster of temperatures and weather. This Columbia Sportswear Men’s Watertight II Jacket is not only waterproof but also features a breathable mesh lining, making it the perfect pick for those temperamental climate days.

The product features an impressive 4.7-star rating average, with most customers gushing about its performance. “This jacket fits great and keeps wind and rain out,” writes one, while others call it “comfortable” and an “excellent jacket for rainy weather.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Even Embers 2-Burner Fryer Cart

Savings: $100

Sure, grilling season might soon be upon us. But imagine if you could match up those chargrilled mains with some deliciously crispy sides? An Even Embers 2-Burner Fryer Cart can make that happen, providing separate temperature controls that make it perfect for everything from hot wings to jalapeño poppers.

With some customers calling it a “game changer for outdoor cooking,” it also appears to perform well. “The dual burners heat up quickly and evenly. The build feels solid and professional. I love the extra shelf space and how easy it is to move around. Totally worth it—performs just like a pro setup!” one reviewer writes.

6 Wattbricks Energy Portable Power Station and Solar Panel

Savings: $50

Staying powered up on the go doesn’t have to be a hassle! Despite weighing only two pounds, the Wattbricks Energy Portable Power Station is a truly great option for anyone on the go. In fact, it was specifically designed to fit in your carry-on luggage for plane and train travel!

The best part is that you don’t even have to worry about rushing back to another plug to recharge it, thanks to its solar panels that draw extra energy from the sun.

“I’m a huge fan of this little guy: It’s part of my everyday carry,” writes one five-star reviewer. “I charge it once a week and usually can charge my phone and miscellaneous things like headphones about a total of 6 times throughout the week before I need to recharge. It works great.”

7 Porter-Cable Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Savings: $20

Big messes require heavy-duty hardware. Luckily, the Porter-Cable Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner can handle those major messes in your garage, workspace, kitchen, and more, powered by a four-horsepower motor and a convenient cord wrapping design for storage.

Customers gush about how the product is “small but powerful” and that it “has great suction and is lightweight.” Others rave about how it’s versatile enough to handle practically any job thrown its way.

8 Veikous Outdoor Storage Shed

Savings: $70

Sometimes, spring cleaning requires coming up with a new space to store and organize your equipment. That’s where a Veikous Outdoor Storage Shed can come in handy, designed with durable roofing and siding to help protect your gear from the elements.

Customers who purchased the shed call it “sturdy” and a great addition to their space. “Good and pretty sturdy shed for the price! It went together pretty quickly with two people,” one writes.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Porter-Cable Cordless Drill/Driver and Saw Combo Tool Kit

Savings: $74

You’ll never get through that ever-growing list of spring projects if you don’t have the right tools on hand! This Porter-Cable Cordless Drill/Driver and Saw Combo Tool Kit is a four-piece package that comes with a 2-speed drill/driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and work light, making it a one-stop shop for your hardware needs.

Besides customers praising the “great battery life,” others point out the value—even before the sales price kicks in. “Everything you need for those smaller projects… and possibly even larger ones!” says one five-star reviewer.

10 Schwinn Men’s 700c 21-Speed GTX 1 Dual Sport Hybrid Bike

Savings: $100



Spring is all about embracing those outdoor activities anew, including hitting the open road. And with a Schwinn Men’s 700c 21-Speed GTX 1 Dual Sport Hybrid Bike, you’ll be riding in style and comfort all season long.

“This bike is awesome!” gushes one happy customer. “So smooth and easy to ride. Handles great and breaks instantly.”

11 Racka 2-Seater RGC2 Electric Golf Cart

Savings: $1,000

Speaking of getting around, sometimes those quick trips around the neighborhood require something a little more convenient than a pedal-powered option. That’s where a Racka 2-Seater RGC2 Electric Golf Cart can come in handy: With a top speed of 20 mph and a 40-mile range per charge (that takes just five to six hours), it’s the perfect sub-in when your full-sized vehicle is a bit too much.