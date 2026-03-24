Get your house ready for spring, starting at just $1.

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From clever and colorful storage solutions to bright kitchenware, Dollar General is bursting with springtime finds. We even spotted new pieces from Dolly Parton’s exclusive home line at D.G. Without further ado, here are the 11 best new Dollar General home finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Dollar General New Arrivals.

1 Glass Taper Candle Holders

Looking for an easy (read: cheap) way to jazz up your tablescape? Swap out basic tealight candles for these luxe-looking Glass Taper Candle Holders ($3), available in both clear and blue. Their added height also makes them ideal for mantel displays, helping them blend seamlessly with other decor and seasonal tchotchkes.

2 Tabletop Wooden Bird Decor

Sophisticated bookends or perhaps shelving accents? It’s up to you to decide how you want to display these cute Tabletop Wooden Bird Decor ($1) pieces! They come in three floral prints.

3 Dolly Parton Spring Floral Mason Jar Arrangement

I.C.Y.M.I.: The queen of country music has an exclusive home collection at Dollar General, and this vibrant Spring Floral Mason Jar Arrangement ($8) is perfect for brightening up any tabletop or counter space.

4 Windowpane Pattern Storage Canisters

Countertop storage also has to function as decor—I don’t make the rules. Fortunately, D.G. has beautiful blue and green Windowpane Pattern Storage Canisters to the rescue.

The 58-Ounce Windowpane Canister ($6) is ideal for storing cotton balls, scrunchies, face towels/washclothes, or you can use it in the kitchen for dry goods. Meanwhile, the 38-Ounce Windowpane Canister ($4) can be used for Q-tips, cotton rounds, bobby pins, hair ties, and other small items.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Outdoor Finds.

5 Fruit-Shaped Sponge Holders

Everything deserves a home, including your kitchen sponge. Nab this fun Sponge Holder in the shape of a lemon or strawberry for just $3.

6 Spring Garden Gnomes

Add a whimsical touch to your garden or front porch with this adorable Bee Gnome ($3) and Fruit Loving Gnome (available in watermelon, strawberry, and lemon designs for $3 each).

7 Scalloped Wood Shelving Units

Crafted from medium-density fiberboard, these Scalloped Wood Shelving Units ($6) are an elevated alternative to floating storage or acrylic shelves. Plus, the scalloped edge design prevents items from tipping over.

8 Transparent Glass Pitcher

I love the idea of using this Transparent Glass Pitcher ($6) for orange juice of freshly squeezed lemonade. Another option is to use it for homemade sangria or batch cocktails at your next dinner party.

RELATED: Dollar General Just Made 2 Major Changes to How You Shop.

9 Artificial Hanging Plants

If you’re a certified plant killer, this Artificial Hanging Plant ($6) is going to be your new BFF. It doesn’t require water or sunlight, so placement isn’t an issue.

10 Ceramic Planters with Funny Sayings

On the other hand, green thumbs will get a kick out of these Ceramic Planters with Funny Sayings ($3 each). These pots come with a built-in drainage hole and saucer; perfect for small to medium-sized houseplants. Choose from “You Grow Girl” or “Sometimes I Wet My Plants.”

11 Coir Doormats for Dog Lovers

Calling all dog lovers! D.G. is selling durable Coir Doormats ($10) with playful puppy sayings and paw prints.