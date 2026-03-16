11 Best New Dollar General Finds for Just $1 Hitting Shelves This Week

Including mega deals on name-brand products.

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Between taxes and upcoming travel plans, my wallet is not happy with me. Luckily for both of us, Dollar General has a lot of my go-to household essentials from brands like Colgate, Bounce, and Dawn for just a buck—yup, you read that right. Shop the 11 best new $1 items hitting Dollar General stores this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Garden Finds.

1 Colgate Optic White Advanced Sparkling White Toothpaste

Colgate Optic’s White Advanced Sparkling White Toothpaste removes deep-set stains caused by coffee, tea, and wine, so you can show-off your pearly whites.

“This is the only toothpaste I have used that leaves my teeth feeling squeaky clean and white ALL day. I have tried other brands, but always end up coming back to Colgate.

makes a difference after one brush, which I know is hard to believe, but it works wonders,” raves one shopper.

2 Guru Nanda Basics 2-Pack Everyday Clean Toothbrush

And don’t forget to pick up a new toothbrush while you’re at it, too! If you have sensitive gums or teeth, or just prefer soft bristles, go for Guru Nanda Basics 2-Pack Everyday Clean Toothbrush. The brush has smooth-ended bristles for a gentler clean, and your purchase includes cap covers as well.

3 DG Health Chewable Aspirin Tablets

The next time a headache strikes, reach for DG Health’s Chewable Aspirin Tablets. A single bottle includes 36 orange-flavored 81-milligram tablets.

4 Easter Chick Home Decor

Add this lovable Easter Chick Home Decor—available in blue, yellow, or pink—to your spring mantlescape.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below New Arrivals.

5 Reese’s Miniatures Peanut Butter Cups with Spring Sprinkle

Grab a bag (or two) of Reese’s Miniatures Peanut Butter Cups with Spring Sprinkle for your Easter candy bowl or Easter egg hunt. (You won’t find them cheaper anywhere else, so stock up now before they’re gone until next year!)

6 Bounce Outdoor Fresh Dryer Sheets

Nearly 2,300 D.G. shoppers have given Bounce’s Outdoor Fresh Dryer Sheets a five-star rating—and as a fellow Bounce customer, I can attest to their performance. My clothes and linens always come out smelling fresh, soft, and wrinkle-free.

7 Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid

Speaking of name-brand deals, this Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid is a steal at just $1. A little goes a long way, but I would grab a few of these bottles while they’re this cheap.

8 Tiny Tate’s Itsy Bitsy Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tiny Tate’s Itsy Bitsy Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies are great for when those sweet tooth cravings hit. Added bonus: The bag is small enough to fit in a purse or backpack for easy, on-the-go snacking.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Kitchen Finds.

9 Personal Care Moisturizing Vitamin E Skin Care Lotion

We’re coming off the heels of a super dry winter, and summer is quickly approaching, so it’s important now more than ever to get your skin’s hydration levels back in check. Try incorporating Personal Care’s Moisturizing Vitamin E Skin Care Lotion into your routine.

10 Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

It’s spring cleaning season! Grab a few of these Microfiber Cleaning Clothes for wiping down countertops, dusting, and other household chores.

11 Conair Detangle & Lift Hair Comb

Conair’s Detangle & Lift Hair Comb works for all hair types, and both wet and dry hair. Throw it in your pool or beach bag for a post-swim touch-up.