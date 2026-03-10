Including a Vera Bradley duffle bag dupe!

Of course, Five Below drops a ton of cute spring items right when I decide to cut back on discretionary spending—curse you, taxes! I spotted picnic baskets, new lip products, and…wait for it…a Vera Bradley duffle bag dupe. These items, which start at just $3, are bound to sell out. Shop the 11 best Five Below new arrivals hitting shelves this week, below.

1 Collapsible Picnic Basket

Now that warmer weather is within reach, I’m stocking up on outdoor entertaining essentials, including this nifty Collapsible Picnic Basket ($5). Its lid even doubles as a picnic tray with cup holders and a slot to prop up a tablet, Kindle, or your phone.

2 Framed Dry-Erase Calendar

Track social plans, birthdays, appointments, and important deadlines using this Framed Dry-Erase Calendar ($5). Add magnetic strips to the back, so you can pin it to your fridge.

3 ScentXScent Solar Flare Lip Butter

Just because winter is in the rearview mirror doesn’t mean you can mark yourself safe from dry, chapped lips. ScentXScent’s nourishing lip care line just released two new spring-inspired flavors: Solar Flare Brazilian Caramel Dreams Lip Butter ($3) and Solar Flare Tropical Butter Blend Sun Bliss Lip Butter ($3).

4 Three Mood Rechargeable Touch Lamp

This Three Mood Rechargeable Touch Lamp ($10) features a gold metal base with a floral print shade. Make it your new bathroom or kitchen nightlight, or add it to your reading nook for mood lighting.

5 Wave Cat Scratcher

Make your kitty’s day with this Wave Cat Scratcher, which also functions as a personal lounge chaise. It retails for just $7 and comes in both a red chili pepper print and a green olive print.

6 Remote Control Aquatic Motor Toys

Encourage kids to get outside with help from XVB’s new collection of aquatic motor toys, including this Remote Control Speed Boat ($7) and Remote Control Wave Race ($7). Both toys come in various patterns.

7 Pink Floral Accent Rug

Brighten up your bathroom or home office with this Pink Floral Accent Rug ($15). Added bonus: It’s machine washable.

8 Vital Form Hair Care

Revitalize your luscious locks this spring using a new array of $5 hair care products from Vital Form. The brand just dropped hydrating masks for healthy upkeep, as well as finishing sprays and styling sticks to achieve that runway-ready look.

9 Smart Case True Wireless Earbuds

There’s a lot to love about these Smart Case True Wireless Earbuds ($12). They’re equipped with noise-cancelling technology and a location tracker feature; the case’s smart screen shows the time, battery life, and allows you to shuffle between songs.

10 Mini Easter Gumball Machine

Available in pink, yellow, and blue, this Mini Easter Gumball Machine ($3) is a fun prize for whoever finds the most Easter eggs during the scavenger hunt!

11 Quilted Floral Duffle Bag

Am I seeing double, or is this Quilted Floral Duffle Bag ($10) a Vera Bradley dupe? It has drop shoulder straps for easy carrying, and tons of space for clothes, shoes, and accessories for a weekend getaway.