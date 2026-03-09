7 Best Items From Dollar Tree’s MacKenzie-Childs Look-Alike Collection

You can also find dupes at Walmart and HomeGoods.

For more than 40 years, MacKenzie-Childs has been delighting shoppers with its signature checkerboard patterns on everything from tea kettles and dinnerware to picture frames and seasonal decorations to napkins and tablecloths. For many people who like this aesthetic, the merchandise is something to be collected over the years since it’s definitely not cheap. For example, a single serving spoon is $60, while just one dinner plate is $75.

But right now, you can outfit your kitchen with the full MacKenzie-Childs look for a whole lot less thanks to Dollar Tree’s new look-alike collection.

As TikToker @blissfulbabymama shared in a recent video, Dollar Tree stores have entire displays of light pink and light blue kitchen items that are dead ringers for MacKenzie-Childs’ Rosy Check and Sterling Check products. Here’s what you might be able to find in your store:

Glasses Coffee mugs Bowls Dinner plates Salad plates Oven mitts Dish towels

The best part is that all of these items are ceramic and are just $1.50 each—meaning you’ll save hundreds (if not thousands!) compared to the name-brand products.

And at that price, you could even pick some of the items up for a baby shower since the colors are spot-on. The pink is also perfect for Mother’s Day and the blue for Father’s Day.

Admittedly, the Dollar Tree dupes don’t have all the same embellishments as MacKenzie-Childs does, namely the gold trim, delicate design, and high-gloss finish. But fear not, you can find other knock-offs right now at Walmart.

As TikToker @acedillonrose showcased, this $25 five-piece mixing bowl set from Walmart’s brand Thyme & Table looks just like MacKenzie-Childs’ iconic print. It even features the same gold accents and ceramic construction. Though the item is sold out on Walmart’s website, shoppers are finding it in stores.

And over at Home Goods, sets of melamine plates and serving ware (perfect for outdoors) that are dupes for MacKenzie-Childs’ popular Mocha Check pattern are going viral.

According to TikTokers @cam16jam and @hannahbananaz8, the HomeGoods items, all of which are dishwasher-safe, come in the following options:

Set of 4 dinner plates: $12.99

Set of 4 appetizer plates: $9.99

Set of 4 bowls: $6.99

Set of 2 serving trays: $7.99

In other words, you can pick up this entire set for under $40!

Finally, at Hobby Lobby, shoppers are on the hunt for the $17 checkerboard acacia cutting board that’s a dupe for MacKenzie-Childs’ $200 check carving board.