5 New Walmart Finds That Look Just Like Pottery Barn

You already know that Walmart is a fantastic source for…well, practically everything! But did you know it’s also an easy place to find dupes, too! From affordable candles that smell just like high-end scents to home decor that uncannily resembles designer pieces, there’s a lot of potential to save some serious money whenever you’re redecorating. And this month, even more products have dropped that will have you doing double takes—especially when you see the difference in prices. Read on for the new Walmart finds that look just like Pottery Barn but cost much, much less.

1 Amelia Rechargeable Wall Sconce dupe

Adding new lighting to a room is sometimes a necessity, but if a gorgeous new lamp won’t cut it, it can be prohibitively costly to run all that new wiring. Fortunately, new designs have made it easier to incorporate battery-powered options like this Amelia Rechargeable Wall Sconce from Pottery Barn Kids. The rechargable wall lamp makes it easier than ever to brighten up new corners—but at $149 apiece, it might not fit within you budget.

Fortunately, you can still get the same effect with a quick trip to Walmart. There, you can find the Sterling & Noble Rechargeable Wall Sconce, which even features the same scalloped lampshade as the Pottery Barn version. But the similarities end when it comes to the pricetag, since you’ll only pay $30 for the Walmart dupe.

2 Scallop Woven Fiber Tray dupe

Whether it’s a valet for your items on your entryway table or an easier way to serve drinks at your next patio party, the Crate & Barrel Scallop Natural Woven Fiber Small Tray is an eye-catching piece of functional decor. But even as a simple item, it still runs for $50 at the high-end decor store.

That’s not the case at Walmart, where you can find the Scalloped Woven Natural Water Hyacinth Tray. The practically identical item is made from the same material and features the same shaped edges—all for just $15.

3 Vertical Stripe Glazed Ceramic Pot dupe

If you’re the kind of person who loves to take care of their houseplants, you’re also going to want to show them off with the right hardware. And with a planter like the Vertical Stripe Glazed Ceramic Pot from Anthropologie, you’ll truly have them looking their best. In fact, the eye-catching vessel still sold out, despite costing a pretty penny.

But if you still want that look (and to buy something that’s available), the exact same thing can be found at Walmart with the Mainstays Lauren Round Ceramic Planter. This pink piece could even inspire you to add more indoor greenery—especially since it only costs about $20 apiece.

4 Fleur Mantel Arch Mirror dupe

If you’re ever feeling like your room is missing something, there’s a decent chance that adding a mirror will do the trick. With a stunning piece like this Fleur Mantel Arch Mirror from Pottery Barn, not only will everything feel a little more ornate, but it will also help the space feel a little bigger and brighter when it’s installed…That is, if you’re willing to spend the $449 it costs to pick one up.

But don’t fret if you’re not working with that big of a budget. The Crystal Art Gallery Arch Decor Mirror from Walmart has a truly identical look, except this version only costs $69.

5 Curved Seagrass Baskets dupe

Attractive storage options are a double win: Not only do they help reduce clutter, but they also look fantastic while doing it. The West Elm Curved Seagrass Baskets are a popular pick for that very reason. But at $75 each, you might not be able to justify buying enough of them to make much of a difference.

Fortunately, you probably can if you run to Walmart. Their Better Homes & Gardens Woven Water Hyacinth Storage Basket is pretty much indistinguishable from its pricier West Elm counterpart with a pricetag of only $26.