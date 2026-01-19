Shoppers spot HomeGoods area rugs that look designer, from wool classics to clearance finds under $500.

If you ask any interior designer for their secret source for area rugs on a budget, many will tell you HomeGoods is the place. While you are probably familiar with the store’s selection of smaller throw rugs and sizes around 5 by 7 and smaller, you can fill up a huge room with a gorgeous rug without paying full retail at the home discount store. The selection of hanging rugs is massive, with many gorgeous, high-quality rugs hundreds, and sometimes thousands, less than at other stores. Here are 10 HomeGoods rugs shoppers say look way more expensive than they are.

1 This Blue and White Classic Ralph Lauren

This classic blue-and-white-patterned Lauren Ralph Lauren rug measures 8 by 10 and is made of handmade wool. It looks and feels super high-end, yet costs only $399.99, compared to over $640 at other stores.

2 So Many Clearance Rugs

There were so many gorgeous rugs on clearance at the store. This one from Safavieh is neutral and has a very unique texture to it.

3 This Coastal Chic Rug

I gravitate toward lower pile rugs, as they tend to look more expensive to me. I love this gray wool rug with a simple ivory strip at the bottom. It was marked down to $499.99. It is super neutral and will work well in a variety of spaces.

4 Or, This Neutral Becki Owens

This neutral Becki Owens rug, $399.99, is also made out of handmade wool. The neutral color and luxury weave will work in pretty much any space and majorly upgrade the overall feel.

5 This Wavy Patterned Gray Rug

If you want to add a little movement to your room without making too much of an attention-grabbing statement, buy this $399.99 Safavieh rug. It kind of has a herringbone pattern, which looks really classic but also modern.

6 This Floral Patterned Coastal Feeling Rug

You can’t go wrong with this light blue and white subtly floral print rug from Tahari. It was selling for $399.99 and was really pretty in person.

7 This Understated Neutral Rug

Apparently, I gravitate toward neutral rugs. One reason is that I like to swap out my other decor in a room, and if you have a bold rug with a pattern, your decor options are limited. This Jaipur rug was really pretty, with a subtle pattern you could only see from a distance. Like most of the other rugs, it was priced at $399.99.

8 This Swirly Attention Grabbing Rug

If you are designing a more modern space and want to give it some movement, a swirly pattern will get you there. This large, gorgeous area rug is just $499.99 and has a serious designer feel to it.

9 A Designer Rug for Way Less

If you want a truly designer rug, HomeGoods has those, too. This 8-by-10 textured, hand-knotted rug from Kalaty was selling at my store for $1,499.99. This brand usually only sells at high-end rug stores, where you can expect to pay way more.

10 And, This Blue and White Patterned One

Another one of my favorites was this Jaipur blue-and-white patterned rug, also $399.99. The Jaipur design has just enough color and pattern to make a statement without going overboard.