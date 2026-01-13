From pretty bins to hidden storage furniture, these HomeGoods finds help organize every room.

I am friends with a few professional organizers. There is a list of shops they rely on for the highest-quality, most affordable storage and organizational items. It includes Target, The Container Store, Hobby Lobby, and Dollar Tree. However, many of them admit that one of their first stop shops is HomeGoods. “HomeGoods is my adult version of Toys R’ Us! I am not even kidding, I frequent HomeGoods more times a week than I go to the actual gym,” Shaniece Jones, Professional Organizer and Founder of Closet Therapy, told Best Life last year. Now that we are well into the new year, HomeGoods is amping up its selection of storage solutions. The brand recently shared photos of new arrivals to help you get everything you need organized. Here are the 7 best HomeGoods storage solutions shoppers are grabbing right now.

1 So Many “Pretty” Bins

One thing HomeGoods does right it offering a great selection of gorgeous storage bins, boxes, and hampers. In its new drop, there are beautifully decorated bins, wicker baskets, and boxes that look as good as they function. “I love PRETTY storage,” a shopper commented. It “encourages me to stay on top of clutter!” they added.

2 Ornament Boxes

Forget about wrapping each Christmas ornament separately and sticking in a box, only to open it up next year shattered. Instead, buy Santa’s Bags, a two-tray ornament storage solution that holds up to 48 ornaments.

3 Jewelry Boxes with Drawers

I am loving all the new jewelry boxes that come in every imaginable shape, size, color, and material. Not only are they gorgeous, but include multiple trays to keep jewelry separated and organized. And, they are so pretty, each doubles as decor.

Why settle for just a stool or ottoman when you can get one that also offers storage? HomeGoods always has many of these in various colors, fabrics, and patterns to complement your aesthetic. They are great for your vanity, living room, or bedroom.

5 So Many Pastel Bins

Spring is springing at HomeGoods, and the extensive wall of pastel bins is here to prove it. The store currently has many LoveShackFancy-looking storage items.

6 Rolling Bags for Christmas Trees

I have been using the flimsy Christmas tree bags that came with my fake trees. However, I saw these rolling Christmas tree bags at HomeGoods, and I am heading to my store now. Don’t hurt your back carrying your heavy tree to the attic or basement ever again.

7 So Much Wicker

You can’t go wrong with wicker. There is usually a whole aisle of natural wicker baskets and bins at the store. These not only look nice, but tend to last longer than plastic alternatives.