7 HomeGoods Lamps That Give Off the Softest Light

January 9, 2026
Fact-Checked
These HomeGoods lamps create warm, soft lighting that instantly makes rooms feel calmer.
January 9, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

HomeGoods is one of my favorite places to shop for lamps. The store, a mecca for home-related products, always has an extensive selection of lighting fixtures, primarily floor and table lamps. I love that you can pick up a lamp for $10 or spend hundreds, depending on what you are looking for and your budget. I have found name brands at my store, and even lines that are only available to design experts, for hundreds of dollars below retail. I have also found $20 lamps that look like they should cost five times as much. During my most recent shopping trip, I saw so many items that I wanted to add to my cart. Here are 7 HomeGoods lamps that give off the softest light and will refresh your home in the brightest way possible.

1
This Morris & Co. Ceramic Lamp

scalloped ceramic lamp
Leah Groth

I am a huge fan of Morris & Co., the creator of interior-designer-endorsed textiles. I also firmly believe that their lamps are worthy of praise, as they look super upscale and expensive. I found this scalloped ceramic base lamp with one of the trademarked patterned shades for $149.99, down from $224.98. And, there was even a pair at my store.

2
This Marble Base Pair

matching marble tahari
Leah Groth

Finding lamps in pairs at HomeGoods is the ultimate score. This set of Tahari Home lamps is gorgeous. Each features a marble base and a clean white lampshade. There were other sizes as well. Each is marked down to $99.99, down from $150 retail.

3
And, This Coloful and Moody Lamp

green base
Leah Groth

Karma Home is a great brand for colorful, eccentric lamps that evoke Anthropologie vibes. Green is a popular color right now, and this moody glass-based lamp with a dark floral shade is on fire. Get it for just $79.99 or pay over $115 at other stores.

4
This Blue and White Beauty

blue white lamp
Leah Groth

I really loved this anything-but-basic blue-and-white patterned lamp. It was $89.99 and would look great in a variety of spaces, but a kids room is where I think it is meant to be.

5
This Green, Floral Traditional Lamp

floral lamps
Leah Groth

You can’t go wrong with this traditional green-and-cream floral lamp, priced at $89.99, compared to $135 retail. I also like the one right next to it, which had a darker, more dramatic floral design on the base.

6
And, This Adorable Dog Lamp

dog lamp
Leah Groth

HomeGoods always brings the animal lamp game strong. I have seen many dog lamps in my store, including this whimsical and fun Novogratz Scottie dog lamp. Get it for $49.99 or pay over $100 elsewhere.

7
And, These Gold Bird Lamps

bird lamp
Leah Groth

Another Anthropologie-worthy lamp find? This pair of peacock lamps from Karma Home. The gold and glass-topped lighting fixtures are just $49.99 with an estimated retail price of $70.

