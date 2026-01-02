10 New HomeGoods Top Finds Shoppers Are Grabbing This January

From marble consoles to spring pillows, these new HomeGoods finds are turning heads.

Have you been to HomeGoods since Christmas? The store’s aisles are filled with fantastic finds that will make taking down your Christmas decorations easier. From new candles and fresh spring throw pillows to room-brightening lamps and mirrors, there are plenty of great options. “Your reaction to TOP FINDS this week = 😍 Aisles of new fabulous styles in store NOW!” HomeGoods captioned an Instagram post showcasing the awe-inspiring items. Here are 10 new HomeGoods “top finds” just revealed.

1 A Marble Topped Console

HomeGoods is a sneaky source of high-end furniture. I often walk into my store and find pieces I don’t need but have to buy anyway. This marble-topped console is one of them. Where else will you find a table this gorgeous for $599.99? “Loving all the fresh finds! That marble-topped console is such a showstopper—so chic,” a follower commented.

2 So Many Gorgeous Table Lamps

HomeGoods is also a great resource for affordable lamps that look designer. I am obsessed with all the new emerald green options, including the ones with fringed lampshades. “Love this green table lamps!” agreed a follower.

3 Unexpected Spring Candles

Christmas candles are out, and natural spring-feeling candles are getting stocked in the store. I prefer candles with wood or metal holders, as they add a design element.

4 Side and Cocktail Tables

You can always find a place for a chic cocktail or side table, am I right? There are lots of new options in brass and silver tones. “I need the brass side table!!!” writes a shopper. I love all the styles with marble tops.

5 Spring Throw Pillows

I was pretty sad putting away all my holiday throw pillows this week. However, as soon as I saw these photos of the spring pillow selection, it lifted my mood. There are floral, pastel colors, and spring plaids.

6 And, Floor Lamps

Add some light to your room with a floor lamp. There are many new arrivals, and many are under $80. Most designers recommend using lampshades made of solid materials, such as metal or marble. Why? Textiles and feathers will accumulate dust and get dirty.

7 Full-Length Mirrors

An easy way to make a small room feel bigger? Invest in a giant full-length mirror. HomeGoods just received a large selection of tall mirrors, many of them arched. They offer black, bronze, white, and gold options, plus the well-known Anthropologie Primrose dupe. “So many mirror options,” a shopper writes.

8 Spring Dog Beds

Refresh your dog beds! Fido’s sleeping cushions get dirty pretty easily. HomeGoods makes it easy to swap out old items for fresh, spring-looking alternatives. The floral ones on top are my favorite, as they have a truly designer feel.

9 And, New Artwork

Refresh your walls with some bright, white artwork. You need to be careful when buying wall art at discount stores, as sometimes it can look, well, cheap. When choosing art, look for frames with a high-end look and feel.

10 And, Lotsa Pasta

If you aren’t shopping for food at HomeGoods, you are missing out. They sell so many gourmet pastas and sauces for as cheap as more mainstream ones at the grocery store.