10 Best HomeGoods Storage Carts to Start the New Year Organized

Whenever I have an organization project and need to buy supplies, my first stop is always HomeGoods. Nine times out of ten, the discount home store has exactly what I need to get the job done right, and even has organizational tools I didn’t know that I needed. The store even sells lots of storage units for your closets and shelves. During a recent shopping trip, there was an abundance of storage carts for every closet and room in your home. What should you buy? Here are the 10 best HomeGoods storage carts to organize every closet and room.

1 A Clear, Acrylic Cart

I am a sucker for acrylic furniture, because it disappears into a space. This clear Bino Rolling Utility Cart, $49.99, offers a surprising amount of space, with four shelves to organize items. It is perfect for anything ranging from arts and crafts to toys. The cart features casters for easy rolling.

2 This Woven Basket Bin Piece

I’ve actually had my eye on this piece for a while. I considered getting the metal-framed basket station to organize mail. I love how open the baskets are as they hang on the frame for easy access. The unit is $59.99 and well-made, attractive enough to keep out in the open.

3 This Dresser Like Piece

This piece is not quite a dresser but more than a storage unit. If you need extra drawers in a room, it will come in super handy. The drawers are basically fabric-style bins with leather-like handles. The “accent storage” piece from Taylor Madison is $149.99. You can use it for clothes, accessories, or anything else you want to organize.

4 This Metal Rolling Cart

This white-and-gold metal rolling cart is another great find. It is actually collapsible, so if you need to save space and stash it, you can. It includes three shelves for storage and retails for $49.99.

5 A 4-Tier Tower

This metal unit is meant for a bathroom but is super versatile. The “tower” features four tiers of storage and retails for $39.99. It is small enough to store in tight spaces.

6 A Wood and Metal Spa Tower

From Aura, this wood-and-metal spa tower is designed to be displayed in your bathroom and create a spa-like look with towels, toiletries, and other bathroom essentials. The convenient and attractive storage structure is just $39.99.

7 A Slender Etagere

This slender “etagere” is also well-suited to small or narrow spaces. It offers four shelves, each wide enough for most bathroom toiletries or kitchen items. The piece is just $34.99 and is available in a few color options.

8 These Colorful Basket Units

These colorful basket storage units from BranQ, a European company, feature a modern design to meet your organizational needs. These are great for arts and crafts, offering five basket bins for your goodies. My store had pink and black colors in stock, each $29.99.

9 And, This Similar One Too

I’m not sure whether this neutral-colored unit is exactly the same as the other two, but it is definitely similar. It is also priced at $29.99.

10 And, This Metal and Wood Unit

To me, this metal-and-wood-topped storage unit is perfect for an office, but it would also work for arts and crafts. It features four wire baskets and a wood tabletop. The well-made piece is a little more expensive than the others at $99.99.