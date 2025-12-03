11 Best New HomeGoods Christmas Arrivals Flying Off Shelves

New Christmas arrivals just hit HomeGoods, and shoppers are snagging these festive finds fast.

On Sunday morning, I visited my local HomeGoods store as soon as it opened. Holiday items have been trickling in since September, and a few weeks ago, I assumed the store had reached peak holiday. I was wrong. This shopping trip I was delighted to find even more Christmas decor, entertaining items, and must-haves than before, as all the Thanksgiving items were on clearance and extra aisles were devoted to all things red and green. What just landed in stores? Here are the 11 best HomeGoods new Christmas arrivals flying off shelves this week.

1 Tree Toppers

You can buy a tree topper anywhere, but HomeGoods offers the most unique and upscale options at reasonable prices. I love these bows, which come in red and silver, that feature mirrored detailing. And, get the glamorous decorations surrounding them to match the vibe.

2 Little Framed Works of Art

I love little festive framed prints. HomeGoods sells some really cute ones, like this Santa Claus drinking a martini. Use it as a temporary piece on a gallery wall, set it on a shelf, or place it on a little easel.

3 Little Shelf Decorations

You can never have too many holiday shelf decorations, according to my daughter. HomeGoods has an assortment of super affordable options, so you can stock up.

4 Little Cutsie Blocks

Everyone has a friend or family member who is obsessed with golden retrievers. This cutsie “Here comes Santa paws” wood block is the perfect little shelf piece and makes a thoughtful little gift for $5.99.

5 Festive Glassware

Are you hosting people over the holiday season? There is so much festive glassware, like this gorgeous champagne glass with a peppermint bow on it.

I saw these fluffy sheepskin stools just when I walked in. They are definitely Alpine festive but also work for year-long decor.

7 So Many Fake But Real Looking Trees

HomeGoods might not be the first place you look for a fake tree. However, I was delighted to find an assortment of real-looking fake trees in a variety of shapes, styles, and even colors. I love the ones that come in the baskets!

8 Tubes of Bulb Ornaments

If you need filler bulb ornaments, HomeGoods has your back. There are endless colors, shapes, and materials to choose from, ranging from budget-friendly plastic, shatter-proof balls to stunning, slightly more expensive glass options.

9 And, Lots of Beautiful Ornaments

There are SO MANY elegant and beautiful ornament options. I have said it before: I love Cupcakes and Cashmere, a popular brand at HomeGoods. This set of gold bows with red velvet loops to hang is simply stunning.

10 Chinoiserie Trees

If you are deep into the chinoiserie or Grandmillennial aesthetic, you will lose your mind over these ceramic trees. I’m on the fence about whether you can keep them out year-round.

11 Christmas Present Drink Dispenser

Finally, if you are hosting people for the holidays, this Christmas present drink dispenser is the cutest way to serve water or cranberry-spiked punch. Get the Winterberry Lane item that holds 1.5 gallons for just $24.99.