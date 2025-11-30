Here are the best new HomeGoods decor finds I spotted on my latest in-store run.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Last week, I made my regular pilgrimage to my local HomeGoods store in Dresher, PA. I was delighted to find it fully stocked with everything from holiday decorations to furniture and home decor. Here’s the thing about HomeGoods: You have to make regular trips to get the best merchandise, as it sells fast. As soon as an influencer posts about a fantastic find, like a designer lamp, viral stocking holders, or luxurious bedding, everyone runs to the store to grab it. What should you shop for on your next run? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods decor finds I just found in stores.

1 Plaid Towels with Such a Ralph Lauren Vibe

Ralph Lauren Christmas is seriously trending this holiday season. This set of plaid towels, starting at $14.99 for the hand towels, totally fits the aesthetic. I love the timeless blue, green, and red plaid print. They also feel ultra-plush and soft, making bathtime in winter a luxurious experience.

2 Santa Soap Set

This Santa Claus next to a Christmas tree soap dispenser will transform your bathroom into a festive space. The soap dispenser comes filled with soap and is refillable. Get it for just $12.99. It makes a great hostess gift!

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 So Many Rugs

If you have children and pets that ruin rugs or don’t have the budget for expensive, custom floor coverings, head to HomeGoods. The store has all sizes, from full-room rugs, usually hanging on large racks, to smaller rolled-up rugs and even throw rugs. My pick out of this litter is the textured wool rug in the center. I find that these look and feel more expensive than synthetic patterned rugs.

4 This Stunning, Metal Armoire

Occasionally, I find a random furniture piece that I wish had a purpose. This large, metal armoire is one of those pieces. It honestly looks like something straight out of Restoration Hardware, and it’s definitely worth a lot more than $399.99. It would be an excellent piece for a living room, bar area, or even bathroom.

I love texture and color. These stools and benches are extra soft and will add an interesting accent to your space.

6 Colorful Dishes

HomeGoods has a fantastic selection of dishes and ceramics. I gravitated toward this section of blues and greens, which felt refreshing compared to all the holiday-themed items in the store. The small, glossy bowls start at $3.99.

7 These Sherpa Benches

Again, I don’t need any benches, but these sherpa options are absolutely stunning. I found them at the front of the store and pondered for about 10 minutes how I could use them in my home, because they are incredible.

8 Plaid Bedding

I loved this comforter set from Rachel Zoe. It also has a Ralph Lauren Christmas vibe, and the fabric feels really upscale compared to some of the other bedding at the store. The Twin XL size is $79.99 and includes a pillow sham.

A set of four upholstered bar stools for just $179.99? Yes please. These bar-height chairs are gorgeous and look very Pottery Barn or Ballard Designs-worthy.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

10 A Luxe Bar Cart

This bar cart is another furniture find that looks much more expensive than it is. It is made out of metal and glass and features luxurious accents. Get it for $179.99.

11 These Smaller Framed Pieces

There is a lot of great artwork at HomeGoods. I actually found these at the checkout. While I am not a drinker, if I were, and had a bar cart, I would definitely have this Bloody Mary framed tapestry on it or hanging above.