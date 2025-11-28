7 Best New Dollar Tree Winter Decor Finds, According to Interior Designers

Seven Dollar Tree winter décor finds designers love for cozy, stylish seasonal updates.

Home decor enthusiasts can find decorations to celebrate the season to have tasteful pieces sprinkled throughout the house that lasts through the winter season. Here are some of Todd Harmon, Principal designer, furniture specialist, and co-founder of Harmonia Living favorite winter pieces from the Dollar Tree.

1 Decorative Ceramic Balls

For just $1.25 each, these Decorative Ceramic Balls add some sweet messages to the tree. “I love the Decorative Ceramic Balls for their understated script—words like “Thankful” or “Love” in creamy white evoke calm gratitude,” Harmon said. “Place them in a clear glass bowl on your coffee table to catch winter light, blending seamlessly with neutral linens for a grounded vibe.”

2 Beaded Wall Decor

A small price to pay at $1.25, these Beaded Wall Decor are some of Harmon’s go-to simple decorations. “Beaded Wall Hangings catch my eye for their delicate drape, like frozen rain in soft neutrals,” he says. “Hang one above a console to frame a mirror, adding vertical rhythm that draws the eye upward without overwhelming small walls. Their subtle sheen pairs perfectly with matte pottery.”

3 Luminessence LED Hanging Lamp

Also just $1.25, these Luminessence LED Hanging Lamp create a cozy scene for the season. “LED Hanging Lamps glow like captured moonlight in metallic finishes—gold for warmth, silver for cool edge. Suspend one over a side table to create pooled light that mimics candle flicker, ideal for reading corners where form meets quiet function,” suggests Harmon.

4 Character Stockings

These Character Stockings for $1.50 each are a cute touch to your winter display. “Christmas stockings in plush patterns like reindeer or snowman bring tactile joy without kitsch,” Harmon said. “Drape them loosely on a ladder shelf to add organic folds, layering with dried branches for a foraged, earth-toned tableau that feels collected over seasons.”

5 Tree Decor

These slim trees add a forest feel to your winter decorations for just $5. “Fake Christmas Trees in mini sizes spark whimsy on mantels, their slim silhouettes begging for asymmetry,” Harmon says. “Cluster three in varying heights with fairy lights to craft a forest vignette, evoking woodland escapes in tight urban spots. Scale down the sparkle for modern restraint.”

6 Ribbed Glass Tea Light Candleholder

For $1.25 a piece, these Ribbed Glass Tea Light Candleholder add a soft, icy look to your decor. “Ribbed Glass Tea Light Holders ripple light like iced windows, their clear ridges amplifying flame dance,” Harmon said. “Line them along a windowsill to trace horizon glow, mixing with raw linen for a textural dialogue that turns evenings into serene rituals.”

7 Christmas Winter Present Decor

These Christmas Winter Present Decor for $7 can keep the feeling of the season of giving, even long after the presents have been open (or before, if you’re a last minute wrapper). “Rustic Christmas Present Decorations stack like wrapped secrets in speckled boxes with berry accents,” Harmon says. “Tuck them under a console as faux gifts to ground a space, their metallic ribbons echoing brass hardware for layered depth that nods to heirloom without the heir.”