11 Best New Costco Christmas Decor Finds Dropping in Warehouses This Week

Costco’s newest Christmas décor arrivals are hitting warehouses now and selling fast.

The holiday season is here, and Costco understands the assignment. For months, the warehouse and website have been filling up with great Christmas items, including decorations, Christmas trees, gifts, and more. However, the past few weeks, Costco has been ramping up its inventory, and all the Costco influencers are taking notes. What are people shopping for right now? Here are the 11 best new Costco Christmas decoration finds dropping in warehouses this wee,.

1 Poinsettias Are at the Warehouse

Jacqueline Grows just revealed that poinsettias are in the warehouse. “Holiday plants are arriving in stores. “Trying to admire these beauties at Costco but the crowd had other plans 😅🌺 Clearly everyone had the same idea today—holiday plant season is officially here and people are stocking up fast!” she wrote in a post.

2 Glitter Spruce Trees

Costco So Obsessed shared about the glitter spruce trees that are selling out fast. “The cutest holiday trees in mini plants I couldn’t resist grabbing one of these $29.99,” they wrote. “So cute for a front porch,” a follower commented. “They are perfect for adding a touch of sparkle and light to tabletops, entryways, or mantles without the effort of setting up a full-sized artificial tree,” Costco New Deals also shared.

3 Fresh Wreaths

Costco So Obsessed shared that fresh wreaths have landed in the store. “Fresh wreaths are back at Costco $19.99 so pretty! Thanks @jenaklifestyle ❤️💚❤️💚 🎄,” they wrote. “So pretty commented a follower. Costco New and Costco New Deals also shared about the wreaths. “Holiday wreaths are back today at Costco!!! Perfect time for holiday decor!! And they are $19.99 we get them every year because they are the best value and they are huge and last all season long! Check out my stories I will be sharing how it looks at my home!!” they wrote.

4 Grump Trees

Grump trees are basically a Merry Grinchmas tree that you didn’t know you needed. “Grump trees and wreaths are at Costco!!” Costco So Obsessed shared. “Love the name!” wrote a shopper. “Adorable,” added another. “They are baaaaaaaaack!!! Grinch trees are back at Costco and I’m super excited!! This 3 pack of holiday of the holiday assorted plants are perfect for this season!! Great gift idea too!!!” added Costco New Deals.

5 Command Strips and Hooks

While not a decoration, Costco Deals shared about an item you need to hang them. “Keep your walls damage free this holiday season with @command Designer Hooks and Picture Hanging Strips! Available nationwide in @costco stores for $3 off! Stock up today!” they wrote. “Hooks hold strongly on variety of surfaces to hang what you want, where you want.”

6 A Giant Ferris Wheel

Costco Hot Finds shared about an enormous and attention-grabbing outdoor decoration for $799.99. The 5.5-foot-tall Ferris wheel is creating a frenzy with shoppers. “It’s as tall as the lamp post!” they exclaimed.

7 And, Lots of Holiday Plants

Costco New Deals shared about all the holiday plants. “Holiday Norfolk pine plants from Costco are a great gift idea because they offer a sustainable, year-round houseplant that serves as festive decor, is easy to care for, and is an affordable option , easy to care for This is perfect gift for holiday gatherings, friends and family and plant lovers,” they wrote.

8 Fake Christmas Trees

Costco New Deals also shared about the deal on Christmas trees. “Run to Costco their Christmas trees are now on sale $50 off!!! And I’m loving the flocked trees with micro led lights!! such a great deal!!” they wrote.

9 Waxed Amaryllis Bulbs

Costco New Deals revealed that Costco has one of my favorite holiday flowers. “Waxed Amaryllis are a great gift because they are zero-maintenance, providing beautiful blooms with no effort. And they look stunning on a mantle or any space. this is a perfect gift for plant lovers, teachers, friends, neighbors and more,” they wrote.

10 A Disney Village

Disney families will appreciate another item that Costco New Deals spotted in the store. “Run to Costco for this deal the Disney holiday village with ice skating rink is on sale until December 1 st 😲 that’s such a great deal!!” they captioned the post.

11 And, These Beautiful Wood Lanterns

And, finally, Costco New Deals shared about “these beautiful holiday lanterns” that make a great gift. “They have windows filled with treats, and come in three colors: red, white, and black. ✨At just $29.99, they make the perfect festive gift or cozy decor for your home this season.”