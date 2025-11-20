11 Best New Ross Dress for Less Christmas Decorations in Stores This Week

Ross just stocked new Christmas décor finds shoppers are grabbing fast.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you visited your local Ross Dress for Less store this week? I recently swung by my store, and was delighted to see so many new arrivals, especially in the holiday section. There are so many fantastic and perfectly festive Christmas finds, ranging from faux trees and wreaths to stockings and linens. What should you shop for? Here are the 12 best new Ross Christmas decorations landing in stores this week.

1 A Rustic Bow Made Out of Faux Pine, Berries, and Pinecones

I love this hanging bow made from faux branches, berries, and pine cones. It is so clever and unexpected. The decoration, which hangs on a burlap rope and is ready to hang, is just $17.99.

2 A Giant Bulb Decoration

This oversized bulb is so festive and attention-grabbing. You can set it anywhere inside or out, or opt to hang it with the included metal loop. It is selling for $99.99, which is a great price considering its massive size.

3 These Clip on Poinsettias

I have never seen anything quite like this clip on poinsettias, which are hued in a really subdued neutral color and feature tasteful embellishments. These will look pretty on your tree or anywhere else you can clip them on. Get the set for $21.99.

4 Holiday Doormats

There were a ton of great doormats, each more festive than the next. I am a big fan of seasonal doormats, FYI. This “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” one was just $8.99

5 An Espresso Set

How elegant is this holiday-themed espresso set? It makes such a great gift for an espresso drinker, but I also want it for myself, as it is the perfect serving set for post-holiday pick-me-ups. Get it for $19.99.

6 Holiday Frames

Don’t forget to pick up some holiday picture frames to display holiday photos, including Santa snaps. I love this option for just $5.99, featuring nutcrackers.

7 Glass Figurines

I love these clear glass figurines. My store had nutcrackers, Christmas trees, reindeer, and more, all reasonably priced. The reindeer is $21.99.

8 So Many Ornaments

Ross also has a great selection of holiday ornaments. How adorable is this little ballerina mouse, who looks straight out of The Nutcracker? Ornaments make great gifts. This one is just $4.99.

9 And, Random Decor

Ho, ho, ho! This Santa, $19.99, makes a seriously festive statement. There are lots of random decorations to choose from, including tree figurines and snow globes.

10 And Tons of Stockings

There is no lack of holiday stockings at Ross. Choose from a variety of aesthetics and colors and find one for every person in your family.

11 Throw Pillows Galore

There are tons of holiday throw pillows to choose from. My favorite is this beaded Merry Christmas pillow. Even though it looks super fancy and expensive, you will be shocked to learn it is just $12.99.

12 And a bonus 12th, for the 12th day of Christmas! These Holiday Hand Towels

The linens section is stocked with lots of holiday goodies. I love these haad towels. Again, Ross as a wide assortment in so many colors and aesthetics, so there is something for everyone. Happy shopping!