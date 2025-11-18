11 Best New Target Christmas Decor Landing in Stores This Week

Target’s newest Christmas arrivals bring luxe holiday style across every decor aisle.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Target is one of my favorite spots to shop for Christmas decorations. It’s not the cheapest of all the stores I frequent, including Dollar Tree, HomeGoods, and T.J. Maxx, but a few of the collections at the store are honestly Pottery Barn-worthy. Every year, I invest a small fortune in Target holiday decor, usually trying to make purchases during the sales. My favorite collections are the Threshold Studio McGee collaboration and the Magnolia Hearth & Home collection, but I also have so much stuff from Wondershop, too. This week, there were lots of new arrivals. What should you buy? Here are the 11 best new Target Christmas finds landing in stores this week.

1 A Simple But Elegant Garland

Target has some of the best garlands. This 72″ Fresh Cut Pine Christmas Garland – Threshold™, designed with Studio McGee, is a simple but elegant option to dress up your mantel or staircase. ” This faux garland by threshold was just what I was looking for to add a pop of greenery to my mantle. The 72 inch length is the perfect fit, and the subtle design makes it easy to add berries, candles, and other accents even as your style changes. The material feels very sturdy and durable with minimal upkeep. It gives a fresh organic vibe, and is a lovely addition for anyone looking to add a touch of natural elegance!” writes a shopper.

2 Earthy and Rustic Feeling Velvet Ornaments

I also love this Set of 11 Velvet Ornaments, also from Threshold designed with Studio McGee. They have an earthy and rustic vibe. “These make your tree look so chic and moody vibes. I paired these ornaments with the hearth and hand wooden tree collar I put a furry tree collar inside to make it look like snow & I put threshold cream and black bows then I got threshold brown cream and tan ribbon and tied extra bows then on top I put the studio McGee tree topper. So obsessed!!” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 10 Target Retro Christmas Decorations Bringing Back Holiday Nostalgia.

3 Gold Nutcrackers That Feel and Look Expensive

Every year, I buy more of these Small Gold Metal Nutcracker Christmas ornaments from Threshold, and every year, they sell out. They are super elegant and expensive-looking, and nobody could ever guess they are from Target. They are all over my shelves and mantels.

4 Velvet Bow Stockings That Are Minimalist Luxury

I have a fireplace in my bedroom and wanted to create a neutral holiday environment. I picked up two of these Velvet Bow Stockings from Threshold™, designed with Studio McGee in cream and green, and hung them over my fireplace. They look gorgeous and offer minimalist luxury.

5 Taper Candle Holders That Look Pottery Barn

Another item that just got restocked? This Set of 3 Aluminum Taper Holders from Threshold. I have a few of these, and it is another item that is just gorgeous and looks like something from Pottery Barn or Crate and Barrel.

6 A Mini Potted Balsam Fir Tree

I love little trees scattered around the house. 3′ Pre-lit Indexed Balsam Fir Mini Artificial Christmas Tree in Black Pot Warm White Lights from Wondershop is an LED battery-operated and a returning bestseller. It is the “perfect tree,” per shoppers. “Was finally able to snag these when they came back in stock and super glad I did! These trees are super cute and give off just enough light,” one writes.

7 This Magnolia Framed Wreath Print

This 12″x12″ Vintage Green Plaid Matte Wreath Framed Wall Art screams Magnolia Home in the best way possible. “This plaid vintage wreath picture is absolutely adorable! It has that cozy, timeless holiday look that fits perfectly with any Christmas décor. The colors are rich, the quality is amazing, and it shipped quickly — arriving in perfect condition. It’s festive without being over the top, and adds the sweetest touch of Christmas cheer to my home!” writes a shopper.

This 5 Wick Large Scalloped Brass Footed Candle, 22oz, also from the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection, look pretty in the picture, but trust me: It’s more gorgeous in person. It comes in a few scents, and shoppers are loving the design. “Looks amazing and smells just as good!!” writes one. “Candle is beautiful and smells wonderful!” adds another.

9 This Mini Ornament Set From the John Derian for Target Collection

The John Derian for Target collection is getting a lot of attention. This John Derian for Target 10ct Mini Glass Ornament Set is a must-buy. “Cute set! Beautiful on the Derian tree. A Target score!” writes a shopper. “Very cute. Will be using on our Norfolk pine tree for the holidays,” adds another.

10 These Pretty Velvet Bows

The 12″ Christmas Velvet Bow from Wondershop has already sold out in some colors, so get them while you can. “I ordered a bunch of the burgundy and green for the doorknobs. They are absolutely beautiful and perfect for what I was looking for! There’s a clip on the back. These will sell out!! Love them!” wrote a shopper. “This is a beautiful bow for the price you can’t beat it the size is great and it’s a true burgandy,” another added.

RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds.

11 Epic Throw Pillows

Don’t sleep on Target’s epic holiday throw pillows. This Christmas Wreath Throw Pillow Green/Red/White from Wondershop is my favorite of the bunch, which sells for just $10 each. The snowman and candy cane are also too cute for words.