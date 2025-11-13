12 Best New Target Cocktail Finds to Make Your Holiday Parties Festive

Toast the season with these shiny bar accessories.

If your holiday parties could use a little extra sparkle this year, Target’s newest cocktail-ready finds are here to help. The retailer just dropped a fresh lineup of barware and entertaining must-haves—think elegant glassware, sleek shakers, and eye-catching decanters—that make mixing and serving drinks feel downright effortless. Whether you’re setting up a home bar or just want to impress guests with the perfect pour, these new Target cocktail finds will instantly elevate your holiday setup.

1 Silver or gold faceted glassware

I’m a gold person myself, but even if you prefer silver for your festive accents, this collection of glassware has you covered. Even better, they’re all just $8 each:

2 Stainless steel bar tray

Whether you choose the silver or gold glasses, this stainless steel bar tray ($20) is the perfect complement. It measures 17 inches across, and it’s dishwasher-safe.

3 Star-shaped cocktail ice cube tray

Take your mistletoe margarita to the next level with fun, star-shaped ice cubes. “Works very easily. Makes the cutest cubes for holiday gatherings,” said one shopper who purchased the $5 cocktail ice cube tray.

4 Gold metal ice bucket

Of course, you can only make so many star-shaped ice cubes. Fill this gold metal ice bucket with the regular stuff for your guests to help themselves to. It’s a best-seller, comes with tongs, and rings up at $35.

5 5-piece brass bar tool set

Speaking of cocktails, you’ll need all the correct instruments to truly impress your guests, and this 5-piece brass bar tool set from Joanna Gaines’ line for Target includes all the must-haves: a strainer, a double jigger, tongs, and a bottle opener. The marble stand adds a touch of elegance, and the set is currently on sale for $25.

6 Gold metal cocktail shaker

Now, the only thing missing from your cocktail setup is this $20 gold metal cocktail shaker. It’s made of stainless steel and can hold 25 ounces, large enough to make two to three cocktails.

7 Glass and brass bitters dispenser

If you’re a real cocktail connoisseur, you’ll need this elegant glass and brass bitters dispenser. You could also use it for simple syrup. The dispenser is $13 and dishwasher-safe.

8 4-pack stainless steel gold coasters

To me, these stainless steel gold coasters scream New Year’s Eve. The four-pack is just $10, and they can go right in the dishwasher if they’re sticky from all those cocktails at the end of the night. There’s a matching star cocktail tray ($20), too.

9 Silver wine coaster

Don’t worry; we haven’t forgotten about all you wine lovers. This silver wine coaster is a sleek addition to any holiday party, and it’s only $10. Bonus: It’s dishwasher-safe.

10 Gold metal beverage tub

Instead of having your guests go in and out of your fridge, put white wine, champagne, and canned cocktails at the ready in this gold metal beverage tub ($35).

11 Glass decanters

When I see wine or liquor displayed in a glass decanter, I know it’s the good stuff. Target’s Threshold line is selling a glass wine decanter for $25 and a glass liquor decanter for $20.

12 Cheeky cocktail napkins

Let your cocktail napkins serve as conversation starters at your holiday gathering. Pick from the following sayings for a $5.99 30-pack: