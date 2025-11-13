 Skip to content

12 Best New Target Cocktail Finds to Make Your Holiday Parties Festive

November 13, 2025
Toast the season with these shiny bar accessories.
November 13, 2025
If your holiday parties could use a little extra sparkle this year, Target’s newest cocktail-ready finds are here to help. The retailer just dropped a fresh lineup of barware and entertaining must-haves—think elegant glassware, sleek shakers, and eye-catching decanters—that make mixing and serving drinks feel downright effortless. Whether you’re setting up a home bar or just want to impress guests with the perfect pour, these new Target cocktail finds will instantly elevate your holiday setup.

1
Silver or gold faceted glassware

gold fluted glassware
I’m a gold person myself, but even if you prefer silver for your festive accents, this collection of glassware has you covered. Even better, they’re all just $8 each:

2
Stainless steel bar tray

silver cocktail tray
Whether you choose the silver or gold glasses, this stainless steel bar tray ($20) is the perfect complement. It measures 17 inches across, and it’s dishwasher-safe.

3
Star-shaped cocktail ice cube tray

star-shaped cocktail ice cube tray
Take your mistletoe margarita to the next level with fun, star-shaped ice cubes. “Works very easily. Makes the cutest cubes for holiday gatherings,” said one shopper who purchased the $5 cocktail ice cube tray.

4
Gold metal ice bucket

gold ice bucket
Of course, you can only make so many star-shaped ice cubes. Fill this gold metal ice bucket with the regular stuff for your guests to help themselves to. It’s a best-seller, comes with tongs, and rings up at $35.

5
5-piece brass bar tool set

gold cocktail tool set
Speaking of cocktails, you’ll need all the correct instruments to truly impress your guests, and this 5-piece brass bar tool set from Joanna Gaines’ line for Target includes all the must-haves: a strainer, a double jigger, tongs, and a bottle opener. The marble stand adds a touch of elegance, and the set is currently on sale for $25.

6
Gold metal cocktail shaker

gold cocktail shaker
Now, the only thing missing from your cocktail setup is this $20 gold metal cocktail shaker. It’s made of stainless steel and can hold 25 ounces, large enough to make two to three cocktails.

7
Glass and brass bitters dispenser

brass and gold bitters shaker
If you’re a real cocktail connoisseur, you’ll need this elegant glass and brass bitters dispenser. You could also use it for simple syrup. The dispenser is $13 and dishwasher-safe.

8
4-pack stainless steel gold coasters

gold coasters
To me, these stainless steel gold coasters scream New Year’s Eve. The four-pack is just $10, and they can go right in the dishwasher if they’re sticky from all those cocktails at the end of the night. There’s a matching star cocktail tray ($20), too.

9
Silver wine coaster

silver wine bottle coaster
Don’t worry; we haven’t forgotten about all you wine lovers. This silver wine coaster is a sleek addition to any holiday party, and it’s only $10. Bonus: It’s dishwasher-safe.

10
Gold metal beverage tub

gold ice bucket
Instead of having your guests go in and out of your fridge, put white wine, champagne, and canned cocktails at the ready in this gold metal beverage tub ($35).

11
Glass decanters

glass decanters
When I see wine or liquor displayed in a glass decanter, I know it’s the good stuff. Target’s Threshold line is selling a glass wine decanter for $25 and a glass liquor decanter for $20.

12
Cheeky cocktail napkins

holiday cocktail napkins
Let your cocktail napkins serve as conversation starters at your holiday gathering. Pick from the following sayings for a $5.99 30-pack:

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
