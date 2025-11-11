11 Best New Target Decor Items for the Coziest Thanksgiving

From seasonal tablecloths to faux fall flowers, these affordable finds are perfect for Turkey Day.

Get your home ready for the ultimate Thanksgiving cozy-up! Target just dropped a fresh batch of seasonal decor, and these 11 new finds are perfect for creating a warm, inviting vibe—from autumnal table settings to snuggly accents that make every corner feel festive. Whether you’re hosting a big family feast or keeping it intimate this year, these pieces are guaranteed to bring the charm and comfort your holiday deserves.

1 Patterend tablecloth or runner

One of the simplest ways to take your Thanksgiving table from same-old to seasonal is with a festive tablecloth. This patterned tablecloth starts at just $20 and features rich fall colors and abstract designs of turkeys, squash, and pumpkins. Best of all, it’s machine-washable, so you don’t have to worry about cranberry sauce stains or spilled gravy.

If a table runner is more your style, there’s a reversible option ($18) featuring this print and a more subtle beige and green side. It’s machine-washable, too.

2 Stoneware floral dinner plates

These stoneware floral dinner plates feature the same pattern that’s on the border of the tablecloth we just mentioned. They’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and at only $8 each, you can outfit your entire Thanksgiving table.

3 Woven charger two-pack

Fall style is all about texture, and these woven charger two-packs add some natural materiality to your Thanksgiving table. Choose from a dark red or dark green border, or a fully rattan option.

4 Amber wine glasses

These amber wine glasses ($8 each) are the perfect color for Thanksgiving, and their fluted design gives gourd vibes. Do note that the glasses can only hold cold drinks, and they must be washed by hand.

5 Pumpkin gravy boat

Can you believe this pumpkin gravy boat is only $5? Find it in the Bullseye section of your local Target.

6 Acorn and leaf throw pillow

Another super easy way to dress up your home for a cozy Thanksgiving is by swapping out the throw pillows on your couch. We’re partial to this acorn and leaf throw pillow, which is currently on sale for $30.60.

7 Gold botanical taper candle holders

Whether you put these gold botanical taper candle holders (a set of two is marked down to $15.40) on your dining table or fireplace mantle, they’ll bring a cozy and elegant flair to your holiday home.

8 Wood flameless Christmas taper window candles

Speaking of candles, place these wood flameless Christmas taper candles in all your windows, so your house is just as cozy from the outside as it is inside. Each $17 candle is 7.35 inches tall, requires three AAA batteries, and can be set on a timer. If you prefer, there’s also an 8-inch brass version for $17 each.

9 Artificial fall flower arrangements

Instead of spending a ton of money on flowers that you’ll have to throw away in a week, consider adding one of these artificial fall flower arrangements to your fall decor collection to be used year after year.

The 15.5″ black plum leaf arrangement comes in a round, dark brown glass vase, while the 11-inch golden dogwood arrangement is in a fluted amber glass vase. They’re on sale for $21 and $14, respectively.

10 Deer salt and pepper shakers

Not only are these deer salt and pepper shakers perfect if you’re going for that “Ralph Lauren Christmas” vibe this year, but they’re also a great option for a cozy-cabin-style Thanksgiving table. The set is $12.

11 Turkey and pumpkin pie stuffies

Finally, we’ve got a little something for the kiddos attending Thanksgiving. How cute are these $3 turkey and pumpkin pie stuffies?