 Skip to content

11 Best New Target Decor Items for the Coziest Thanksgiving

Avatar for Dana Schulz
By
November 11, 2025
Fact-Checked
From seasonal tablecloths to faux fall flowers, these affordable finds are perfect for Turkey Day.
Avatar for Dana Schulz
By
November 11, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Get your home ready for the ultimate Thanksgiving cozy-up! Target just dropped a fresh batch of seasonal decor, and these 11 new finds are perfect for creating a warm, inviting vibe—from autumnal table settings to snuggly accents that make every corner feel festive. Whether you’re hosting a big family feast or keeping it intimate this year, these pieces are guaranteed to bring the charm and comfort your holiday deserves.

RELATED: 11 New Target and Walmart Finds to Make Your Home Feel Like a Winter Retreat.

1
Patterend tablecloth or runner

thanksgiving tablecloth
Target

One of the simplest ways to take your Thanksgiving table from same-old to seasonal is with a festive tablecloth. This patterned tablecloth starts at just $20 and features rich fall colors and abstract designs of turkeys, squash, and pumpkins. Best of all, it’s machine-washable, so you don’t have to worry about cranberry sauce stains or spilled gravy.

If a table runner is more your style, there’s a reversible option ($18) featuring this print and a more subtle beige and green side. It’s machine-washable, too.

2
Stoneware floral dinner plates

red floral plates
Target

These stoneware floral dinner plates feature the same pattern that’s on the border of the tablecloth we just mentioned. They’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and at only $8 each, you can outfit your entire Thanksgiving table.

3
Woven charger two-pack

rattan plate charger
Target

Fall style is all about texture, and these woven charger two-packs add some natural materiality to your Thanksgiving table. Choose from a dark red or dark green border, or a fully rattan option.

4
Amber wine glasses

amber wine glass
Target

These amber wine glasses ($8 each) are the perfect color for Thanksgiving, and their fluted design gives gourd vibes. Do note that the glasses can only hold cold drinks, and they must be washed by hand.

RELATED: 7 New Target Lamps That’ll Give Your Room a Cozy Glow.

5
Pumpkin gravy boat

pumpkin shaped gravy bowl
Target

Can you believe this pumpkin gravy boat is only $5? Find it in the Bullseye section of your local Target.

6
Acorn and leaf throw pillow

green leaf and acorn throw pillow
Target

Another super easy way to dress up your home for a cozy Thanksgiving is by swapping out the throw pillows on your couch. We’re partial to this acorn and leaf throw pillow, which is currently on sale for $30.60.

7
Gold botanical taper candle holders

brass leaf taper candle holders
Target

Whether you put these gold botanical taper candle holders (a set of two is marked down to $15.40) on your dining table or fireplace mantle, they’ll bring a cozy and elegant flair to your holiday home.

8
Wood flameless Christmas taper window candles

wooden taper window candle
Target

Speaking of candles, place these wood flameless Christmas taper candles in all your windows, so your house is just as cozy from the outside as it is inside. Each $17 candle is 7.35 inches tall, requires three AAA batteries, and can be set on a timer. If you prefer, there’s also an 8-inch brass version for $17 each.

RELATED: 6 New Comforters From Walmart and Target Are November’s Coziest Decor.

9
Artificial fall flower arrangements

faux fall plants
Target

Instead of spending a ton of money on flowers that you’ll have to throw away in a week, consider adding one of these artificial fall flower arrangements to your fall decor collection to be used year after year.

The 15.5″ black plum leaf arrangement comes in a round, dark brown glass vase, while the 11-inch golden dogwood arrangement is in a fluted amber glass vase. They’re on sale for $21 and $14, respectively.

10
Deer salt and pepper shakers

deer salt and pepper shakers
Target

Not only are these deer salt and pepper shakers perfect if you’re going for that “Ralph Lauren Christmas” vibe this year, but they’re also a great option for a cozy-cabin-style Thanksgiving table. The set is $12.

11
Turkey and pumpkin pie stuffies

turkey and pumpkin pie stuffies
Target

Finally, we’ve got a little something for the kiddos attending Thanksgiving. How cute are these $3 turkey and pumpkin pie stuffies?

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family