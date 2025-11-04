6 New Comforters From Walmart and Target Are November’s Coziest Decor

From velvet to plaid, these options are as cozy as they are eye-catching.

As cold weather starts to really settle back in, what could be more important than ensuring you’re nice and cozy when you tuck into bed? Fortunately, you won’t have to sacrifice style for coziness, thanks to some brand-new comforters that just hit the shelves (and websites) at Walmart and Target. These are the picks we think make up some of November’s coziest decor.

1. Floral Velvet Reverse Quilt

There’s nothing like the feeling of velvet, especially when you’re falling asleep. This piece from the Drew Barrymore Beautiful Bedding Collection not only features an eye-catching black raspberry pink cotton velvet on one side, but it can also be reversed to a cotton percale back featuring a printed design.

As if the two-for-one look alone wasn’t a good enough reason to pick one up, it’s also lusciously soft on both sides, and a queen-sized comforter is only $59.

2. Channel Stitch Velvet Quilt

Looking for another soft bedding option? This Threshold Channel Stitch set from Target also features a luxuriously soft cotton velvet, except with a tufted stitch. Not only does it effortlessly bring a bit of an elevated, chic look to your bedroom, but the available color tones make it easy to match with your existing decor.

A queen-size comforter is $89, and it’s machine-washable.

3. Cozy Knit 3-piece Comforter Set

In the grand scheme of things, bedrooms tend to get left behind when sprucing up your home for the holidays. Fortunately, this $55 plaid Better Homes & Gardens set from Walmart can crank up the festivity in an instant.

Besides looking perfect for the winter, it’s also designed with moisture-wicking properties that keep any hot sleepers from overheating when they’re trying to get some rest.

4. Boucle Comforter Set

When it comes to fabrics, texture can sometimes say just as much as color—especially when it’s something that takes up as much real estate as a comforter. This $69 Threshold Boucle Comforter Set from Target is a case in point, with a puckered top and soft, silky backing that feels great to slip under. It also comes in three distinct colors, so you can once again stay in line with your bedroom’s or guest room’s existing motif.

5. Distressed Crinkle Velvet Comforter Set

From the looks of it, 2026 might be the year of velvety bedding. This $69 Threshold Distressed Crinkle Velvet Comforter and Sham Set comes with two matching pillow shams along with the comforter, but is also designed with tufts and marks that add a little texture to the soft, shiny fabric. Sort of a best of both worlds when it comes to design techniques!

6. Plaid 3-piece Comforter Set

If winter makes you want to lean into cottage core even more, we’ve got just the comforter for you. This 3-piece Better Home and Gardens Homestead Plaid set is as quaint as it is comfy, bringing that rustic look without going over the top. And it’s a total steal at just $34.