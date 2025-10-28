7 Best New Items From Target’s John Derian Holiday Line

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Even though it’s months away, it’s never really too early to start planning out your home holiday decor. Fortunately, anyone who has been hoping to update their typical garland, wreaths, and pillows might find a one-stop shopping option with the recent addition to the John Derian holiday line at Target.

The entire collection provides a truly chic yet still cozy motif that blends a vintage look with whimsical elements—all while remaining very affordable. I took a look over all of the brand new offerings and put together some of the most standout options that will work in pretty much any home. Ready to get shopping? Read on for some of the best new items from Target’s John Derian holiday line.

1 | Tree Table Runner

‘Tis the season for entertaining, so why not make your table look its best? This 90-inch by 14-inch evergreen runner will add a festive pop of color to your dining room or kitchen for just $25. I also like that while this piece is definitely a part of the holiday collection, it could still work as a winter decoration all the way through January and February if you wanted to.

2 | Artificial Christmas Tree with Red Berries

Let’s face it: Finding a Christmas tree can be difficult, especially if you’re working with a lot less free space in an apartment or starter home. This cute and cheery mini faux evergreen takes a page from Charlie Brown’s playbook as a small, understated focal piece. Even if it’s not your main tree, the 24-inch piece could make a perfect addition to your foyer, mantle, or hallway.

I particularly love the small, red berry accents that help the green branches really pop, even when they’re not decorated yet. And compared to a gigantic living tree, this one only costs $40!

3 | Mini Glass Ornament Set

Speaking of decorating your mini tree, John Derian has also put together a 10-piece mini glass ornament set that is the perfect way to adorn its branches. Besides traditional pieces like a wreath and a Christmas tree, there are also some unique options, including an eye, an owl, a mushroom, and a shamrock. It’s a true nod to Derian’s trademark antiquity-inspired aesthetic, and it sells for just $25.

4 | Merry Christmas Floral Stocking

Christmas stockings are nothing short of a holiday essential, but from a decor perspective, it can pay to be a little choosy. Derian’s background with antiques and nostalgia makes him especially well-suited for this, pulling together a piece that looks charmingly vintage while simultaneously looking contemporarily chic. Perhaps most important is the fact that it’s actually big enough to fit all of those stocking stuffers, all for just $25.

5 | 5 Wick Wreath Candle

There is no shortage of scented candle options around the holidays, but this one takes the cake when it comes to bringing a little brightness. With five wicks, this waxen wreath makes for a fantastic table centerpiece for mealtime. And while it doesn’t feel particularly painful to burn through a $15 candle like this one, it still looks great even if you never plan on lighting it at all and just use it as a mantle or entryway decoration.

6 | Glass Candies Garland

Draping garland around the room or over your tree is one of the easiest ways to make it look more festive, but don’t feel like you need to stick to traditional tinsel or evergreens. This glass candies garland combines Derian’s vintage aesthetic with a playful holiday treat motif, providing a nice pop of color without overpowering the overall look.

7 | Poinsettia Wreath

Whether you’re worried about your pets eating it or simply want a piece you can use for seasons to come, this artificial poinsettia wreath is a safe bet. Not only does it incorporate the bright red pop of everyone’s favorite winter flower, but its velvet flowers won’t wilt before you unwrap your presents.