Shop the 7 best Costco kitchen finds, from KitchenAid mixers to nugget ice makers.

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Whether you are shopping for food or kitchen items, Costco always delivers. The warehouse and the Costco website are filled with so many fantastic products to elevate your cooking and dining experience. Currently, there are tons of amazing kitchen finds that will elevate your eating. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new Costco kitchen finds hitting shelves this week.

1 The Prettiest Melamine Lazy Susan

Costco New Deal shared about a gorgeous lazy Susan. “There’s new 7 pc melamine lazy Suzan at Costco and there are 2 beautiful patterns and colors! Which one is your favorite? I’m loving the blue!! These are so versatile , easy to wash, great for indoor/ outdoor and it comes with lid so it’s easy to save in fridge. I like the idea of having fruit and chocolate maybe some marshmallows and rice crispy treats. What would you use this for?” they wrote.

2 An Indoor/Outdoor Kettle Smoker

Costco Buys shared about the Nordic Ware Indoor and Outdoor Kettle Smoker, writing, “such a cool find for anyone who loves bold, smoky flavor!” “This red beauty works for both wet and dry smoking and comes with handles and a thermometer so you actually know what’s going on in there. Use it on the stovetop or outside and the flavor it produces is UNREAL,” they added about the $69.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 In Indoor Lettuce and Herb Growing Tower

Grow your own lettuce and herbs indoors. “If you’ve been wanting to grow your own food indoors, the Lettuce Grow Farmstand Nook at Costco is genuinely one of the coolest finds out there! This self-watering, self-fertilizing hydroponic tower grows up to 20 plants at once, needs no soil or water hookup, and comes with a voucher for 20 live starter seedlings. You can harvest in under 3 weeks,” Costco Buys writes about the $549.99 item.

4 The Iconic KitchenAid Mixer on Sale

The iconic KitchenAid mixer is on sale. “Costco just dropped one of the biggest kitchen deals at the warehouse with this KitchenAid mixer now $319.99, $100 off, and this is one of those rare discounts people wait for. It mixes, kneads, and handles everything from cookies to bread with ease, making baking way easier. Share with a friend who’s been wanting one,” Costco Wonders shared.

5 The Prettiest Dishes That Look Like Crate & Barrel

Influencer Kaitlyn Nooner shared about her earthy dishes that look like they are from Crate & Barrel. “@costco and I are best friends 🤝 especially when it comes to making our new house feel like home 💓 I’m loving these new green dishes.. they are the perfect ‘neutral’ without being beige,” they wrote.

6 A Fridge and Freezer Cooler

Costco Savvy shared about this cooling and freezing device. “Didn’t expect to see something like this at Costco! 😲❄️ The Dometic CFF 50 DZ is a dual zone cooler that can run a fridge and freezer at the same time, and it uses true compressor cooling so you don’t need ice. It also comes with both AC and DC power cords, so you can use it at home or in your car. Definitely one of the more interesting Costco finds lately,” they wrote.

7 A Brio Ice Machine

And, there is a great ice machine. “Costco brought out the Brio 740i nugget ice maker🧊👀! Soft, chewable ice, touchscreen display, self-cleaning, and produces up to 44 lbs a day. All in a sleek home-friendly design. 🥤🍹 Who else needs this at home?!” they wrote.