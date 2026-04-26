Shop 11 Costco home decor finds, from chic accent consoles to viral fruit pillows.

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Have you shopped the home decor aisles of your local Costco this week? The warehouse is filling up with so many amazing finds, ranging from outdoor furniture and plants to wall panels and laundry hampers. You can buy almost everything you need for your home, indoors and out, at Costco this season. Insider tip? It might seem early to start shopping for summer merchandise, but by the time Memorial Day is here, the best items will be gone. What should you get before you miss out? Here are the 11 best Costco home decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Gorgeous Rustic Vase

Costco Hot Finds shared about some gorgeous, large, rustic vases. “I love good home decor from Costco!” she captioned the post. “These look SO high end!!!” Her followers agreed. “That’s actually such a good price for how large that is,” one wrote. “These are huge in person!! I love all the different styles,” another added.

2 The Viral Fruit Pillows

Every Costco influencer is sharing about the viral fruit pillows, which come in so many “flavors” including strawberry, avocado, lemon, and watermelon. “Which one?! 🥑 These are amazing,” Costco Hot Finds shared. “NEEEEED the strawberries,” a follower commented. “It’s giving AI fruit,” another added.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A Gorgeous Accent Console

Costco Savvy shared about a piece of furniture that looks designer for less. “Costco just dropped a 74″ accent console and it’s giving serious high-end designer vibes! 😍 Built with walnut veneers and hardwood solids for that premium feel, plus soft-close hinges, adjustable shelves, and levelers so it looks and functions perfectly in any space. 🙌🪵 Clean, modern, and an instant upgrade for your living room,” she wrote.

4 Sand + Fog Candles

One of my favorite candle brands, Sand + Fog, just dropped some huge candles that will add scent and style to your space. “Giant 3-wick candles at Costco made with a soy wax blend. The scalloped glass is so pretty too!” Costco Guide wrote. “Mmmm I want the piña colada one!” a follower commented.

5 Reversible Cooling Throw Blankets

Costco Chika shared about the coziest blankets for summer. “Soft, cozy, and actually cooling? Say less. These reversible cooling throws at Costco are 60 x 70″ of pure comfort and come in the prettiest pastel colors. Perfect for your couch, bed, or even those warm nights when you still want to stay snuggled. Don’t sleep on these… they go FAST,” they captioned the post.

6 Modern Wall Panels

Costco Savvy shared about wall panels to transform the look and sound of your space. “These Artika Sonolok acoustic wood wall panels are BACK at Costco! Fan favorite for a reason… They add a modern wood slat look and help reduce echo and noise. Each box comes with 4 panels and covers about 15.5 sq ft in a walnut finish. Such an easy way to elevate any wall in your home!” they wrote.

7 LED Lanterns

Crate & Barrel or Costco? Jastco Jacque shared about the coolest outdoor lighting. “Cozy glow, but make it effortless ✨ These Evergreen LED porcelain lanterns at Costco bring instant warmth with a matte finish, touch timer, and rechargeable design. Pretty enough for decor, practical enough for every day,” they wrote.

8 A Smart Bird Feeder

Feed your birds all summer long. “New Costco find you need to see 👀🐦✨ Spotted EVERGREEN smart solar hummingbird feeder 😳

HD camera + solar panel included. Such a cool way to watch hummingbirds up close. Perfect for backyard lovers and nature fans,” Costco Buzz shared.

9 Cute Laundry Hampers

Keep your lights and darks separated with the cutest hampers. “Okayyy these woven hampers are giving clean home energy without even trying and somehow make laundry feel less annoying catch them at Costco before they’re gone!” Costco Chika shared.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 The Aqua Lily Pad

Heading to the lake this summer? Have a pool? Make sure to hit Costco before you go. “17 feet of pure summer fun 🌊 this giant lily pad turns any lake day into a floating hangout spot grab your crew and claim your chill zone at Costco before it’s gone,” Costco Chika shared.

11 And, the Family Lounge Pool

Another viral summer toy? The family lounge pool. “Costco is making summer days way easier at the warehouse with this family lounge pool and it’s perfect if you don’t want to deal with crowded pools or water parks. It’s big enough for the whole family and the built-in lounge seats make it way more comfortable than a basic inflatable. Tag a friend who would use this all summer,” Costco Wonders shared.