11 Best New Costco Decor Finds Hitting Shelves in June

Shop 11 new Costco decor finds, from cooling throws to the viral giant skeleton.

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If you are on the hunt for decorative items for both indoors and outdoors, run on over to Costco. The warehouse has been getting in everything you need to decorate your home this summer, and even this fall, ranging from cooling throw blankets and live plants to the viral giant skeleton that haunts members annually. What should you shop for before the best items sell out/ Here are the 11 best new Costco decor finds hitting shelves this June.

1 Gorgeous Rug Runners

The Mineral Spring Emerson runner is a top pick of influencer Costco Savvy. “These rug runners are on sale at Costco right now! They feature a non-slip backing, come in 3 color options, and are perfect for hallways, entryways, or busy areas,” she captioned a post.

2 Pokemon Sleeping Plushes

Costco Buys shared about Pokemon Sleeping Plushes for $24.99, “the most adorable find!” they wrote about the stuffed animal that doubles as decor. “You get an 18 inch super soft sleeping Pokemon and the assortment includes Pikachu, Slowpoke, Jolteon, Flareon, and Vaporeon…all of them are too cute!”

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3 Care Bears Squishmallows

Avid Squishmallow fans will agree that the collectible stuffies also make great decorations. ” Care Bears Squishmallows are at Costco and they are 20 inches of pure squishy goodness! You can choose from Cheer Bear, Funshine Bear, Share Bear, and Grumpy Bear…honestly we need all four,” Costco Buys shared about the $29.49 item.

4 Themed Terrarium Kits

Costco Buys shared about DIY decor sets for $23.99. “How cool is this?! Costco has Terrarium Kits in two iconic themes, Harry Potter and Stranger Things, and they are such a fun and unique find! Each one is a miniature ecosystem you grow yourself, doubles as decoration, and is perfect for kids 7 and up. Two totally different vibes, both equally amazing,” they wrote.

5 Cooling Throws

Are your winter throw blankets feeling too heavy this summer? Costco has some new cooling throws that Costco Savvy recommends. “Spotted these cooling throws on sale at Costco! 👀 They come in three colors and are perfect for staying comfortable without all the extra heat,” she captioned a post.

6 Faux Topiaries

Costco Wonders shared about faux topiary. “Costco just dropped one of the easiest home décor upgrades at the warehouse with this faux boxwood double ball topiary and it instantly makes any entryway look more high-end. The greenery looks surprisingly realistic and gives that clean luxury vibe without needing any maintenance,” they wrote.

7 Acacia Countertops

Costco Wonders shared about an easy kitchen upgrade. “Costco just dropped one of the cleanest kitchen upgrades at the warehouse with this acacia wood kitchen center top and it instantly makes the whole space look more high-end. The natural wood finish, extra prep area, and added storage make it perfect for kitchens that need more function and style,” they captioned a post.

8 Dog Kennels

Not exactly decor, but have you ever seen a chicer dog kennel? “This isn’t your average dog kennel 👀 🐶 Costco just brought out the Backyard Discovery Waggin’ Retreat and it’s packed with features! From the cedar wood construction and covered roof to the built-in feeding station and extra storage, this is such a cool find for dog owners,” writes Costco New Deals.

9 Potted Agave

Costco New Deals scored a gorgeous agave plant in a beautiful and colorfully patterned pot. “I spotted agave plants in these beautiful glazed ceramic pots at Costco and I’m obsessed. 🤩 I don’t think I’ve ever seen agave at Costco before 😲 have you?” they captioned the post.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 Patriotic Door Mats

The 4th of July is coming up, and Costco is starting to fill up with patriotic decorations, including welcome mats that are such a sensational deal. Costco Twins shared several styles. “How cute are the floor mats for $8.99!” they captioned a post.

11 And, Code Orange, the Viral Giant Skeleton

Costco Aisles shared about a major “code orange.” The viral skelton is back! “I know it’s early for Halloween decor, but the viral Giant Ground Breaking Skeleton With LCD Eyes and Sounds (55″ W x 111″ L × 62″ H)has returned to Costco 😮 You can also find it online on Costco.com,” they captioned the post.