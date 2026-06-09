Shop 11 new Sam's Club decor finds, from bubble planters to a gorgeous cedar greenhouse.

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Are you still on the hunt for home decor this summer? Sam’s Club is bringing the heat this month, with everything from outdoor furniture that looks like it is from Pottery Barn to throw pillows, towels, and more. Like all the best items at the store, if you wait too long to shop, they will be sold out. What should you shop for while the inventory is still there? Here are the 11 best new Sam’s Club decor finds hitting shelves in June.

1 Coloful Outdoor Goblets

Sam’s Club Members shared about gorgeous plastic glasses. “OMG, I can’t wait to use these all summer long!

Talk about a fun upgrade for outdoor entertaining…and no more stressing about breaking glass outside! They’re lightweight, durable, dishwasher safe and come in a set of 6 for $13.98 at Sam’s Club,” they write.

2 Patriotic Decor

Annie Mescall shared about all the Americana finds for July 4. “This might be my favorite 4th of July setup yet 🇺🇸 I loved putting together a festive Americana-inspired tablescape with everything I needed from @samsclub classic dishes and treats to the cutest star-shaped cookies that instantly made it feel more nostalgic. We also made mini fabric flags using beautiful prints, which doubled as both a fun DIY activity and take-home decor for guests. It was such an easy way to create a warm, thoughtful hosting moment without overcomplicating it. Summer hosting made simple, and honestly so fun to put together,” she wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best Sam’s Club “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Bubble Planters

Let’s Go Sam’s Club shared about some gorgeous new planters. “Okay wait… these bubble ceramic planters at Sam’s Club are actually so cute 🪴✨Different colors, matching saucers, and 3 sizes included 👏 Definitely giving plant parent energy,” they captioned the post.

4 The Mystic Playhouse

Let’s Go Sam’s Club also shared about the Mystic Playhouse. “Okay this playhouse was honestly adorable 😭🏡 The little kitchen setup, mailbox, and tiny details were SO cute 👀✨ Definitely one of those things kids would spend hours playing in,” they captioned the post. “Just sharing something that caught my eye while shopping today.”

5 Outdoor Dining Set and Pillows That Look Designer

Whoa Wait Walmart shared about an outdoor setup from Sam’s Club, including a dining table and chairs with throw pillows, all Member’s Mark. “he’s a beaut! 😍 And plays well with the rest of your patio furniture. 😎 The seat cushions and a cover are included! The decor pillows are also Member’s Mark and I LOVE them,” they wrote.

6 Colorful Pool and Beach Towels

Don’t forget to invest in some new pool/beach towels, considered outdoor decor. “From beach days to pool days to lounging in the yard, Member’s Mark Beach Towels are ready to go wherever the summer takes you. Fun in the sun starts here at Sam’s Club,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best Sam’s Club Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week

7 A Gorgeous Greenhouse

Get your outdoor space looking amazing with an actual greenhouse! “BACKYARD GOALS ACHIEVED! ✨🌿I have been dreaming of a greenhouse for years and I finally found THE ONE at Sam’s Club 🤫. It’s the Backyard Discovery Cedar Greenhouse and it is even more stunning in person!” the store captioned a post.

8 Outdoor Lighting

Sam’s Club Members shared about some amazing outdoor lighting options. “Members Mark Outdoor Lights! So many to pick from, more options online as well. We have had the solar disc lights, path lights and spot lights (online) for about 4 years now and we recommend them to everybody! …and I’m sure they’ve improved them since that time, for example now the disc lights have the color-changing option!?!?” they captioned a post.

9 Berry Canisters

Flamingo Mama shared about kitchen decor in the form of fruit shaped canisters, which can hold anything from cookies to berries. “Sam’s Club has the BERRY best. 😂 What would you put in them?” she captioned the post. The trio is just $29.96.

10 Outdoor Patio Furniture That Looks Pottery Barn

This Pottery Barn-looking outdoor furniture set is gorgeous. “I’m obsessed with how these Sam’s Club pieces transform the space!If you’ve been needing an outdoor refresh, this is your sign 🌿. What’s your patio goal this year: hosting, relaxing, or both?” writes an influencer.

11 Outdoor Dining and Entertaining Set

Whoa, Wait, Walmart shared about the Member’s Mark Vista Entertaining Set, “upping our outdoor entertaining game with bar-height seating, a beverage tub, and countertop space for meal prep,” they wrote. “I love that it comes with covers, lots of storage, teak wood tabletops, and Sunbrella seat cushions!”