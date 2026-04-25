11 Best Costco “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

Shop the 11 best new Costco arrivals, from Korean beauty finds to indoor farmstands.

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Have you been to your local Costco warehouse this week? Now that it is spring, with summer on the way, stores are getting stocked up with so many fantastic finds. From haircare for men and Korean beauty products for women to indoor farmstands and furniture, there are lots of items you will want to throw in your cart ASAP. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new arrivals from Costco hitting shelves now.

1 The Lettuce Grow Tower

Costco Buys shared about the Lettuce Grow tower. “If you’ve been wanting to grow your own food indoors, the Lettuce Grow Farmstand Nook at Costco is genuinely one of the coolest finds out there! This self-watering, self-fertilizing hydroponic tower grows up to 20 plants at once, needs no soil or water hookup, and comes with a voucher for 20 live starter seedlings. You can harvest in under 3 weeks,” they wrote about the $549.99 item.

2 Hair and Body Care for Men

Costco Twins shared about a “Costco find for the guys,” which is a steal of a deal. “Man Made is now at Costco and this is SUCH a good deal 👀 You’re getting a 2-pack of full-size bottles (36 oz total!) and it’s a 3-in-1 shampoo, conditioner, and body wash—so easy and actually works. The scents are SO good—Sweet Tobacco (bold, warm, woodsy) and Spiced Vanilla (smooth, clean, and just the right amount of sweet). They leave you smelling fresh without being overpowering 🙌 Grab the 18.21 Man Made 2-pack in-store before it’s gone,” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Fruit Pillows

Costco Twins and pretty much every other influencer shared about a viral new item. “How ADORABLE are these fruit pillows! Which one is your favorite?” they asked. Shapes include avocado, watermelon, strawberry, and lemon. “I have all already 😊 got them last week,” a follower commented.

4 Korean Beauty Products

Costco Twins shared a “Korean beauty alert!!” with a hot new product. “You guys… Mixsoon Bean Essence is finally at Costco and this is a BIG deal. If you know, you KNOW. This cult-favorite essence smooths texture, brightens dullness, and gives you that glass skin glow ✨ Plus it gently exfoliates and absorbs super fast—no sticky feeling. We love the fermented ingredients for hydration + skin barrier support… it literally does it all. AND this is the larger Costco-exclusive 2-pack 👏 Not usually on sale, so this is your chance. If you’ve been wanting to try K-beauty… don’t skip this one. 🛒 It’s $6 off in stores and online until 4/30.”

5 Citronella Candles

Costco already has outdoor candles, perfect for keeping pesky mosquitoes away. “What a great deal! These smell so good! The scent is Lemongrass Citronella and they have a burn time of 43 hours each!” Costco Twins wrote. “Perfect for the season.”

6 Ugly Stik

Costco Journeys shared about the Ugly Stik Family Combo Fishing Setup for $99.99. “It features a tough graphite and fiberglass construction for strength, a sensitive “clear tip” for better bite detection, and comes ready to fish with a smooth-spinning reel. Known for its reliability and affordability, it’s a great grab-and-go combo for freshwater fishing,” they wrote.

7 Skylight Digital Calendar

Costco Journeys shared that Costco now has the popular digital calendar, a family favorite. “The Skylight Calendar is a touchscreen digital wall calendar that syncs with your apps to keep your family’s schedules, events, and chores all in one easy-to-see place,” they captioned the post.

8 So Many Plants and Trees

There are tons of new plants and trees. “Costco might have one of the most premium garden finds right now at the warehouse with these pleached laurel trees because they give you that finished, designer look without a full renovation. They’re already shaped, easy to place, and perfect for adding privacy or style. Share with a friend before these sell out for the season,” Costco Wonders shared.

9 Cute Laundry Hampers

Costco Chika shared about “cute” laundry hampers for a bathroom or laundry room upgrade. “Okayyy these woven hampers are giving clean home energy without even trying and somehow make laundry feel less annoying catch them at Costco before they’re gone!” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 World Cup Clothing

Costco Chika shared about new FIFA World Cup gear. “These adidas tees just landed at Costco and the colors are fully World Cup energy. Lightweight, sporty, and actually cute for everyday wear… yeah, we’re grabbing more than one 😏 Don’t wait on these, they’re gonna go FAST. Run to Costco!” they captioned the post.

11 The Sea Otter Lego

Costco Wonders shared about an adorable new Lego set. “Costco just dropped one of the cutest LEGO sets at the warehouse and this sea otter build is the kind of thing you don’t expect to see but instantly want. It’s a detailed display piece with a mother and baby otter that actually looks like decor once finished. Wait till the end to see how it turns out and share with a friend,” they wrote.