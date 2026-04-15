Shop the 11 best new Costco spring finds, from viral lounge pools to a shutter pergola.

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Spring and summer are happening at Costco! Halfway through April and the aisles of the store are filling up with everything you need for the next few months, ranging from clothing and shoes to outdoor everything, including plants and flowers, furniture, decor, and games. What is everyone shopping for this month? Here are the 11 best new Costco spring finds selling out fast this April.

1 The Lettuce Grow Farmstand

Costco Buys shared about a hot new indoor item. “If you’ve been wanting to grow your own food indoors, the Lettuce Grow Farmstand Nook at Costco is genuinely one of the coolest finds out there! This self-watering, self-fertilizing hydroponic tower grows up to 20 plants at once, needs no soil or water hookup, and comes with a voucher for 20 live starter seedlings. You can harvest in under 3 weeks 🤯 ($549.99),” they wrote. “I love mine. This is $250 less than it’s sold for by lettuce grow directly btw,” a follower commented.

2 The Viral Family Lounge Pool

Costco Buys shared about the viral pool. “H2O GO! just dropped the Family Lounge Pool at Costco and it is such a solid backyard upgrade! This inflatable pool stretches 10 feet wide and comes with a built-in bench seat with headrest, extra wide sidewalls, and two cup holders so you can fully relax 😎 It sets up in no time and drains easily with the built-in valve. ($47.49),” they wrote. “The one from 2 seasons ago is still working great for us!” a follower commented.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Weighted Workout Vests

Costco Buys shared about the Nautilus Weighted Vest, “a solid fitness find and it’s seriously well priced! It’s 12 lbs total with a low-profile adjustable design and balanced weight distribution, so it works perfectly for walking, running, or any workout without feeling bulky. 😍 It increases calorie burn, supports bone health, and helps build muscle strength…the easiest upgrade to any workout routine! 🏃🏻‍♀️ ($27.99),” they wrote. “Dang…it’s cheaper than what I paid for it,” a follower commented.

4 The “Ultimate” Party Speaker

Costco Buys shared about the Sony ULT Tower 10 Party Speaker, “an absolute BEAST of a speaker and it looks incredible in person! It has deep bass and powerful 360° sound that fills the entire room, 360° party lighting built in, comes with a wireless mic included, and has built-in wheels and a handle so you can take it anywhere. 😍 This is the kind of speaker that completely transforms any space the second you turn it on! 🎉 ($789.99),” they wrote.

5 Solar Rock Spotlights

Costco Twins shared about some amazing outdoor products, including LED rock spotlight. “This is such a great price for these solar LED rock spotlights at Costco!” they captioned a post. “Such a great price on these!” they added in the comments.

6 So Many Plants

Costco is getting in so many plants, including Birds of Paradise. “How beautiful are these birds of paradise trees at Costco! They take you straight to Hawaii,” Costco Twins wrote. “No need to go to Hawaii! Just buy a birds of paradise tree from Costco.”

7 An Outdoor Bench

Costco Twins have been sharing about all the outdoor furniture finds, including a great bench. “How nice is this outdoor bench for $199! Add some $9.99 pillows and you have a custom piece that looks perfect in any home,’ they wrote. “We ❤️ those $9.99 pillows!” Lots of followers agreed. “Love this!!!” one wrote. “Super nice,” added another.

8 New BB Cream

Costco Does It Again shared about a new Costco k-beauty find. “You can now grab the @purlisse Ageless Glow Serum BB Cream SPF 40 at @Costco — your foundation, skincare, and sunscreen all in one step. It delivers natural, glowy coverage with ingredients like bakuchiol, plant collagen, and vitamin C to help firm, brighten, and hydrate skin. Plus with SPF 40, you’re getting daily sun protection built right in. Each pack comes with 2 full-sized products for just $28.99. If you love makeup that looks like skin but works like skincare, keep an eye out for pūrlisse in the beauty section at Costco!” they wrote.

9 A Pergola

“Costco might have one of the best backyard upgrades right now at the warehouse with this shutter pergola for $1,599, $400 off, and it turns any patio into a full outdoor living space. The adjustable slats let you control the light and airflow so you’re always comfortable. Share with a friend before this deal is gone,” Costco Wonders shared.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 Cat Toys

Costco Chika shared about a great item for feline friends. “If your cat has been bored lately… this is your sign 🐱✨This cat scratcher bed set comes with 13 pieces including toys AND comes in multiple colors. Your cat is about to be booked and busy 😌 run to Costco!” they shared.

11 And, an E-Bike

Costco Chika also shared about a new E-Bike at Costco! “Sleek, smooth, and built for easy rides whether you’re running errands, cruising with the kids, or just enjoying the weather. It’s giving effortless, elevated, and worth every second of attention,” they wrote.