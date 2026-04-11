11 Best New Costco Spring Outdoor Finds Hitting Shelves in April

Shop the 11 best new Costco spring outdoor finds, from bug-repelling fans to the Ninja grill.

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Spring is in full swing at Costco. The warehouse is filled with so many items to get you ready for the new season, ranging from indoor decor to outdoor essentials and furniture. Every time I hit my local warehouse or scroll through the feeds of all my favorite Costco influencers, I am delightfully surprised by all the fabulous new merchandise. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Costco spring home finds hitting shelves in April.

1 A String Light Pole Set

Costco Buys shared about a genius string light pole set. “These Excello 10ft String Light Pole Sets at Costco are such a great find for anyone looking to elevate their outdoor space this season! You get 2 heavy-duty powder-coated black steel poles with ground and deck mounts, four L brackets, and universal mounting options so they work on grass, concrete, wood, deck, fence, and more. 😍 Add your favorite string lights and your backyard setup just went to a completely different level!” they wrote about the $79.99 item.

2 Bug Repelling Fans

Get rid of bugs without harmful chemicals. “If outdoor dining always gets ruined by bugs, these Bug Repelling Fans at Costco are about to change everything! You get a set of 2 fans that use holographic blade patterns to silently repel flies without any sprays, sounds, or chemicals. 🙌🏻 Each fan runs up to 10 hours on a single charge and has a built-in hanger so you can use them on a table or hang them wherever you need. Perfect for any outdoor setup this season!” Costco Buys shared about the $16.99 item.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 An Outdoor Sun Shade

Costco Buys also shared about the Abba Patio Outdoor Sun Shade, $69.99, “a total backyard game changer for blocking out harsh sun this season! It’s 8ft x 8ft, blocks harmful UV rays, is hand crank pole operated, cordless, and even comes with a self cleaning brush and bungee tie downs included. 🙌🏻 It mounts to a wall or ceiling and the valance is included too…seriously so much value packed into this thing!” they wrote.

4 And, a Packable Chair with Sun Shade

There is also the Bumboo Packable Chair with Sun Shade at Costco, “such a genius outdoor find and it looks SO well thought out!” Costco Buys says about the product, which costs $49.99. “It has a lightweight bamboo frame, a detachable 360° adjustable UPF 50+ sun shade, a water-repellent seat, detachable cooler bag, cupholder, zippered side pocket, and it all packs into a ripstop carry bag. 😍 Beach, park, concerts, sporting events…this chair literally does it all!”

5 A Tropical Splash Water Park for Kids

Costco Hot Finds shared about the Tropical Splash Water Park from Step 2, which will keep little kids entertained for hours every day of the summer. “Such a summer must have!” she captioned the post. “Love a water table!! Keeps the kids cool and occupied in the summer,” a shopper commented. “That’s a great price for hours of fun!” another added. “How fun!! I love playing with my sister and her water table,” someone else chimed in.

6 A Beverage Dispenser

Whether you make spa water or lemonade, you need this drink dispenser in your life. “If you host even a little… you need this,” Costo shares wrote. “This Costco beverage dispenser instantly upgrades your setup—no effort required. Perfect for lemon water, iced tea, or sangria when guests are over. Cute and practical? Say less.”

7 A Beach Canopy

Whether you bring this to a lake, beach, or set it up in your backyard, you don’t want to miss this new item. “This beach canopy is actually a game changer 🏖️7ft coverage, easy setup, and perfect for all-day shade,” writes Costco Shares.

8 Patio Table

Costco Twins wrote about a new patio table. “Look what this patio table can do. This is the Agio Morien 9-piece Expanding Outdoor Dining Set with Stacking Chairs from Costco.com. It expands so you can go from everyday dinners to hosting up to eight people. It has that beautiful wood look, but it’s completely weather-resistant—so it won’t crack, fade, or splinter. It also has a spot for an umbrella and comes with eight stackable sling chairs that are comfortable, breathable, and quick-drying—perfect for hot days. Plus, it includes a cover. It’s $450 off until April 12th,” they wrote.

9 And, a New Patio Set

Costco Twins also shared about a great patio set. “Watch us transform this patio from this… to THIS. You guys, this is the Thomasville Rala 4-piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set and it is SO good. You get a full sofa, two swivel chairs, and a coffee table—perfect for hosting or just relaxing outside. It’s made with rust-resistant aluminum and all-weather wicker, and the Sunbrella® cushions are stain, fade, and mildew resistant. And it even comes with four furniture covers. This set is so clean, cozy, and perfect for spring,” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 And, the Ninja Grill

Costco Twins shared about the best grill ever, the Ninja Gold. “Costco has a GOLD Ninja grill and it’s everything you ever wanted in a grill 🥰 Gold handle, gold knobs! Absolutely AMAZING. This has to be the most beautiful grill we have ever seen,” they wrote. I can personally confirm it is a game-changing grill in terms of cooking everything.

11 There Is Even a Shed

You can even buy a large shed at Costco. Costco Twins shared a super modern, functional option. “You can’t beat $200 off this modern bard shed at Costco! You can get it in stores or on Costco.com. Such a great price!” they wrote.