Shop the 11 best new Costco deals this week, from a Dyson vacuum to Greenworks mowers.

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Attention Costco shoppers! The latest batch of Member-Only Savings & Everyday Values has hit stores this week with prices and savings valid through May 3. There are so many sensational deals on everything from furniture and gardening supplies to clothing and home health items, like razor blades and electric toothbrushes. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Costco deals hitting shelves this week.

1 A Coddle Sofa That Pulls Out Into a Bed

Coddle Cameron Convertible Sofa with Reversible Chaise and Storage, Beige, is on major sale. Get it for $400 off, $849.99 down from $1,249.99. Shoppers love that it is compact and pulls out into a bed. “Love the couch. Comfortable. Not too big. We are happy when it’s pulled out as a bed (super easy to convert) and happy when it’s a couch. Great storage. And ports for charging. Recommend!” writes one.

2 One of the Most Popular Dyson Vacuums

One of Dyson’s most popular cleaning gadgets, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, is $150 off in-warehouse and online. The cleaning gadget offers up to an hour of run time and three powerful cleaning modes. Get it online for $399.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 And, a Gorgeous Gazebo

All the influencers have been sharing about the gazebos at Costco, and now you can save big on one of them. The Yardistry 12′ x 10′ Gazebo with Aluminum Roof is $400 off, bringing the price down to $1,499.99. “This is our 2nd time purchasing a Yardistry gazebo. They are time consuming to put together and you surely need 3 or 4 people at different phases. The pieces are labeled and the directions are straightforward. Our patio is on a slight slant, so both times we had to shorten one of the posts to make sure the roofline was level. It was worth the extra time spent on that part so that the finished product looked amazing. You have to purchase your own concrete screws (or however you need to secure it to your spot). We took several days to put it all together. Delivery was easy and we LOVE both of our gazebos!” writes a shopper.

4 Gillette Razors

I always stock up on razor blades when they go on sale at Costco. Get the Gillette Venus Comfort Glide Sunny Citrus, 1 Razor + 12 Cartridges Gel for $8 off. “Best razor I have every used,” writes a shopper. “I love these and purchased multiply packs when they went on sale. The material around the razor makes it move very smoothly, no nicks or scratches. I will never use another brand again.”

5 Philips Sonicare Toothbrushes

Philips Sonicare Advanced Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, 2-pack is $30 off at $69.99, and the brand-new Philips Sonicare Professional Clean Plus Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, 2-pack, is $40 off at $129.99. “I have been using Sonicare for 10+ years. This is my favorite thus far. Seems like it is the quietest one too. Does a great job of cleaning. My last one broke after many years, and I had to use a regular toothbrush for a short time and couldn’t wait to get back to a Sonicare. Excellent value for two,” a shopper writes about the latter.

6 Vitamix Blender

Just in time for summer drinks, get the Vitamix Alta Pro Blender for $100 off, $299.99. “I love, love this blender! Had a Ninja for the last 9 years, and finally decided to give this one a try! I’ve heard so many good reviews on Vitamix blenders, and I agree with them! This thing blends a smoothie SO smooth! No big ice chunks! A bit of a learning curve at first. In regard to what noise is normal, when to tamp, etc. I love the rubber lid! I love how the blade is only on the bottom, and not a big removable blade down the whole center. It’s very easy to clean! I’m looking forward to trying all sorts of recipes with this thing!” one writes.

7 A Diamond Band

You can even get a diamond ring on sale. The Round Brilliant 2.00 ctw VS2 Clarity, G Color Diamond Platinum Band is $1,000 off, on sale for $3999.99. “The ring is just gorgeous. The diamonds are comfortable located in the top half of the ring and the band is a ‘comfort’ fit, which means that the edges are rounded. I’ve just had the ring appraised and it was valued at $7500, well above the purchase price,” writes a shopper.

8 A Sealy Mattress

Take $200 off a popular and affordable mattress. The Sealy Posturepedic Pro Highland Manor 13″ Medium Mattress is $699.99. “I did an intensive search for a new mattress. I looked at all Price points. Went to retail stores for those that existed to test different brands and firmnesses. Meanwhile, I had been eyeing a stack of this pro Lincoln mattresses at my local Costco. I don’t have a truck and they don’t deliver so I had to hire somebody to help me haul it into my house and up a flight of stairs and to remove the old mattress. Nevertheless, I am super happy with this mattress! For my body, it is just the right amount of firmness: I no longer wake up, achy. It seems to adjust to the dips and curves in my body very quickly when I lay down to sleep,” a shopper writes.

9 Chlorine Tablets

I always buy my pool stuff at Costco, and right now, it’s on sale. HTH 3″ Chlorine Tablets for Pool Sanitization, 40 lbs. is $30 off, $124.99. “These tablets are effective and easily stored. The tight lid keeps them fresh for many months after opening,” one shopper says.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 Fertilizer

Costco is getting in everything you need for spring gardening. Miracle-Gro Organic Choice Potting Mix with Compost, 50 qt., is $2.50 off, available in the warehouse only. “I have gotten this soil for my window boxes for several years. It’s true–the soil holds moisture and also feeds my plants. I love it because I don’t have to worry mixing up special soils to get the right mix–it comes out of the package and goes into the pots. Every year I am praised for how beautiful my windowboxes look and I know it’s because of the great soil I use. It used to be my secret ingredient but now I think everyone knows about it,” a shopper writes.

11 Greenworks Outdoor Gadgets

There are a few Greenworks items on sale. The Greenworks 80V 730 CFM Blower & 17″ String Trimmer is $50 off, $279.99, and the Greenworks 80V 21″ Poly Deck Mower is $100 off. “I bought this to replace a corded lawnmower and didn’t want a gas mower because I don’t want to deal with storing gasoline. I’m so happy with my purchase. This electric lawnmower is very powerful. Let’s just say it powered through some very dense and somewhat overgrown grass with great ease. I like the self propelled feature and I’m glad it’s optional, it’s not always engaged,” writes a shopper.