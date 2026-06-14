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11 Walmart Organization Finds Shoppers Are Racing to Buy

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 14, 2026
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11 affordable Walmart organization finds for kitchens, bathrooms, and closets
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 14, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Call me crazy, but organizing kitchen pantries and bathroom cabinets is kind of…fun? There’s no better feeling than a tidy home, and Walmart is packed with affordable organizing essentials to help you get the job done. From organizing bins and underbed storage bags, to shelving units, here are the 11 best organization finds Walmart shoppers are buying this week.

1
Underbed Storage Bags

Scidweet 6PCS Closet Organizers and Sturdy Storage Bags with Clear Window 90L Large Capacity Clothing Comforters Room Storage Bags for Clothes, Blankets, Bedroom
Walmart

Living in a tiny N.Y.C. apartment, I’ve found these Underbed Storage Bags incredibly useful for organizing seasonal clothing, especially bulky jackets and winter gear. They’re also great for storing extra bed linens, blankets, and towels. Snag a six-pack for just $22 while they’re on sale.

RELATED: 11 Aldi Home Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less.

2
3-Tier Over-the-Toilet Organizer

3-Tier Over The Toilet Storage Bamboo Over Toilet Shelf Bathroom Storage Organizer with Adjustable Shelf Natural
Walmart

With adjustable shelving and hanging hooks, this 3-Tier Over-the-Toilet Organizer (on sale for $66) offers plenty of space for makeup, toiletries, and hair tools. Made from natural bamboo, it offers better resistance to moisture and humidity than traditional wood, making it a smart choice for bathroom storage.

3
Pull-Out Sliding Drawers

Gimgong Expandable Pull Out Cabinet Organizer with 3 Slide Rails, Sliding Drawers for Cabinet, White, 21"D x 12"-20"W
Walmart

While great for storage purposes, deep cabinets can make organization a challenge. That’s why I like these Pull-Out Sliding Drawers (on sale for $28) for the kitchen and under the sink. They bring everything front and center, so you don’t have to bend down and dig through the depths of a cabinet to find what you need.

4
Pull-Out Pot & Pan Organizers

Pull-out Pots and Pans Organizer 2 Pack - Under Cabinet Pot Lid Holder for Kitchen - Bakeware & Dishes Storage Rack with Slide Rails, Black
Walmart

On a similar note, these Pull-Out Pot & Pan Organizers ($26 for two) simplify storing pans, pots, lids, bakeware, and cooking sheets. Each carbon steel rack has eight adjustable dividers to accommodate cookware of different sizes and can support up to 55 pounds.

5
Freestanding Shoe Rack

BGTREND 9 Tier Narrow Shoe Rack with Covers Shoe Storage Organizer Holds 18 Pairs for Closet Entryway Hallway, Black
Walmart

Discreetly organize your footwear collection with this sleek Freestanding Shoe Rack (on sale for $25). The dust-proof shelving unit stands about 4.6 feet high and holds up to 18 pairs of shoes, though it can also be used for handbags, hats, and other seasonal accessories.

6
26-Piece Plastic Drawer Organizer Assortment

Sindcom 26 PCS Clear Plastic Stackable Organizer Bins，Makeup Drawer Organizers and Vanity Organizer
Walmart

If you have multiple drawers and shelves that need organizing, I’d suggest this 26-Piece Plastic Drawer Organizer Assortment (on sale for $14). It includes six different sizes to suit kitchens, bathrooms, offices, and more, and the bins have silicone feet to keep them securely in place.

7
3-Tier Corner Shelf Rack

Lonian 3-Tier Corner Shelf Rack, Plate Organizer for Kitchen Cabinet, White
Walmart

Don’t let awkward, hard-to-reach nooks and crannies get in the way of maximizing your storage space. This clever 3-Tier Corner Shelf Rack (on sale for $15) is designed to free up cabinetry space, whether it’s in the kitchen or bathroom.

8
2-Tier Under Sink Organizer

2 Pack Under Sink Organizer and Storage, Pull Out Cabinet Organizer Slide Out Sink Shelf Cabinet Storage Shelves, Under Sink Storage for Kitchen Bathroom Cabinet
Walmart

Instantly double your storage space thanks to this 2-Tier Under Sink Organizer (on sale for $27). The heavy-duty frame supports up to 50 pounds, while the grid surface prevents pooling water. Guardrails help keep items from tipping over, and silicone bottom pads ensure items stay securely in place.

RELATED: 11 TJ Maxx Under-$30 Kitchen Items That Look High-End.

9
6-Tier Over-the-Door Organizer

6-Tier Over the Door Pantry Organizer, Heavy-Duty Metal Pantry Door Organizer with 6 Baskets, Hanging Storage Door Organization Kitchen Door Rack, White
Walmart

Designed for pantries, the 6-Tier Over-the-Door Organizer (on sale for $22) is also a space-saving hack for bathrooms and linen closets. Shoppers say assembly is a breeze and the anti-slip suction cups are impressively strong.

10
2-Tier Bathroom Counter Organizer

Gijjgole 2-Tier Bathroom Counter Organizer with Drawer and Basket, Wood Countertop Organizer for Storage, Skincare Organizers for Vanity, Counter Shelf for Bathroom Organization
Walmart

Keep bathroom essentials tidy and easily within reach with the 2-Tier Bathroom Counter Organizer (on sale for $27). Stash brushes and tools in the holder, use the top shelf for tissues, plants, and taller items, and keep beauty products on the bottom shelf and in the drawer.

11
3-in-1 Entryway Organizer

Lacoo 67'' 3-in-1 Entryway Organizer, Hall Tree with Coat Hooks and Shoe Storage Bench for Living Room, Bedroom, Entryway, White
Walmart

If your foyer could use some tidying up, install this 3-in-1 Entryway Organizer ($80). It features hooks for jackets and tote bags as well as cubbies to keep shoes neatly tucked away.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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