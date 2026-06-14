11 Walmart Organization Finds Shoppers Are Racing to Buy

11 affordable Walmart organization finds for kitchens, bathrooms, and closets

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Call me crazy, but organizing kitchen pantries and bathroom cabinets is kind of…fun? There’s no better feeling than a tidy home, and Walmart is packed with affordable organizing essentials to help you get the job done. From organizing bins and underbed storage bags, to shelving units, here are the 11 best organization finds Walmart shoppers are buying this week.

1 Underbed Storage Bags

Living in a tiny N.Y.C. apartment, I’ve found these Underbed Storage Bags incredibly useful for organizing seasonal clothing, especially bulky jackets and winter gear. They’re also great for storing extra bed linens, blankets, and towels. Snag a six-pack for just $22 while they’re on sale.

RELATED: 11 Aldi Home Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less.

2 3-Tier Over-the-Toilet Organizer

With adjustable shelving and hanging hooks, this 3-Tier Over-the-Toilet Organizer (on sale for $66) offers plenty of space for makeup, toiletries, and hair tools. Made from natural bamboo, it offers better resistance to moisture and humidity than traditional wood, making it a smart choice for bathroom storage.

3 Pull-Out Sliding Drawers

While great for storage purposes, deep cabinets can make organization a challenge. That’s why I like these Pull-Out Sliding Drawers (on sale for $28) for the kitchen and under the sink. They bring everything front and center, so you don’t have to bend down and dig through the depths of a cabinet to find what you need.

4 Pull-Out Pot & Pan Organizers

On a similar note, these Pull-Out Pot & Pan Organizers ($26 for two) simplify storing pans, pots, lids, bakeware, and cooking sheets. Each carbon steel rack has eight adjustable dividers to accommodate cookware of different sizes and can support up to 55 pounds.

5 Freestanding Shoe Rack

Discreetly organize your footwear collection with this sleek Freestanding Shoe Rack (on sale for $25). The dust-proof shelving unit stands about 4.6 feet high and holds up to 18 pairs of shoes, though it can also be used for handbags, hats, and other seasonal accessories.

6 26-Piece Plastic Drawer Organizer Assortment

If you have multiple drawers and shelves that need organizing, I’d suggest this 26-Piece Plastic Drawer Organizer Assortment (on sale for $14). It includes six different sizes to suit kitchens, bathrooms, offices, and more, and the bins have silicone feet to keep them securely in place.

7 3-Tier Corner Shelf Rack

Don’t let awkward, hard-to-reach nooks and crannies get in the way of maximizing your storage space. This clever 3-Tier Corner Shelf Rack (on sale for $15) is designed to free up cabinetry space, whether it’s in the kitchen or bathroom.

8 2-Tier Under Sink Organizer

Instantly double your storage space thanks to this 2-Tier Under Sink Organizer (on sale for $27). The heavy-duty frame supports up to 50 pounds, while the grid surface prevents pooling water. Guardrails help keep items from tipping over, and silicone bottom pads ensure items stay securely in place.

RELATED: 11 TJ Maxx Under-$30 Kitchen Items That Look High-End.

9 6-Tier Over-the-Door Organizer

Designed for pantries, the 6-Tier Over-the-Door Organizer (on sale for $22) is also a space-saving hack for bathrooms and linen closets. Shoppers say assembly is a breeze and the anti-slip suction cups are impressively strong.

10 2-Tier Bathroom Counter Organizer

Keep bathroom essentials tidy and easily within reach with the 2-Tier Bathroom Counter Organizer (on sale for $27). Stash brushes and tools in the holder, use the top shelf for tissues, plants, and taller items, and keep beauty products on the bottom shelf and in the drawer.

11 3-in-1 Entryway Organizer

If your foyer could use some tidying up, install this 3-in-1 Entryway Organizer ($80). It features hooks for jackets and tote bags as well as cubbies to keep shoes neatly tucked away.