11 Best Costco “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

The latest drop includes home decor, pool party supplies, great gift ideas, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of the best things about a trip to Costco is that you can get practically everything you need under one roof, from outdoor products to travel packages. And this week, members have even more to look forward to with a drop of brand new items hitting the warehouse retailer’s shelves. From pool party games and travel accessories to juicers and decor, there’s certainly a little bit of something for everyone. Read on for the best Costco “new arrivals” hitting shelves now.

RELATED: 11 Best Costco Kitchen Finds Hitting Aisles This Week.

1 Faux 6.5′ Topiary Olive Tree

There’s always that one corner of your home that could use a little greenery—but what to do when it’s too dim to sustain plant life? The solution is this Faux 6.5′ Topiary Olive Tree ($179.99), with a truly lifelike appearance that looks just like the real thing. No watering required!

2 Vornado Strata 8C Omni High Velocity Fan

We might be easing into warmer temperatures now, but it will be sweltering before you know it. Get ahead of that first heat wave with this Vornado Strata 8C Omni High Velocity Fan ($79.99), which has multi-axis oscillation that provides so much more breeze coverage than your average unit.

3 Step2 Vero Pool Volleyball Set

Ready to become the most popular summer hangout in your neighborhood? You’ll easily warn that title with this Step2 Vero Pool Volleyball Set ($TK), turning any backyard oasis into a competition. An expanding net can extend 15 to 25 feet, meaning it can fit practically any pool!

4 Alder & Oak Red Raspberry Plant 2-Pack

Fresh fruit is one of the simple pleasures of the warmer months. Why not cut out the middleman with this Alder & Oak Red Raspberry Plant 2-Pack ($79.99)? Ideal for USDA Hardiness Zones 4 through 11, this brand is known for producing heavy fall yields of those delicious red morsels. And as already established vines, they’re all but guaranteed to grow quickly!

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5 SpyraGO Premium Electric Water Blaster

Whether you’re shopping for the kids or you just consider yourself a kid at heart, it’s hard to pass up a product like a SpyraGO Premium Electric Water Blaster ($39.99) as we head into summer. This rechargeable toy takes things to the next level, with a range of up to 26 feet and up to 75 blasts per fill.

“This water blaster is the real deal,” writes one five-star reviewer. “Sends gobs of water with each blast 20+ feet consistently and with accuracy. So easy and simple, anyone can use.”

6 LumiPur 18‑piece Flameless LED Candle Collection

If you’re planning on putting that patio to use and entertaining this spring and summer outdoors, you’re going to need a windproof illumination option. That’s where this LumiPur 18‑piece Flameless LED Candle Collection ($78.99) can come in handy, featuring an assortment of five different sizes made of real wax and using a realistic-looking faux flame. The best part? You can coordinate everything with the included remote controls.

7 Dometic CFF50 Electric Dual Zone Cooler

Packing a cooler with ice for a day at the beach, out by the pool, or at the campsite might be fine, but wouldn’t you love it if you could somehow bring your fridge along with you? That becomes a possibility with this Dometic CFF50 Electric Dual Zone Cooler ($899.99).

Each compartment can be set to different temperatures between 0 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit, keeping your food and beverages cold or frozen all day long.

One customer says this purchase has revolutionized his camping trips. “Cools down fast. I love the dual sides so we can have one as a freezer,” they write. “A great deal!”

8 Stonewall Kitchen New England Morning Batter Bowl Gift Set

With Mother’s Day and Father’s Day both quickly approaching, it can never hurt to get present shopping done ahead of time. This Stonewall Kitchen New England Morning Batter Bowl Gift Set ($59.99) is one option that is easily as thoughtful as it is delicious.

The assortment includes maple syrup, a batter bowl, a metal whisk, as well as Stonewall Kitchen Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, Maine Maple Syrup, and Farmhouse Pancake & Waffle Mix to put that hardware to good use. This one is sure to secure a breakfast invite! It’s also a rare set that’s good from top to bottom.

“The maple was fresh & wonderful on the pancakes,” writes one happy customer. “The batter bowl is a perfect size for pouring everything you need! Great for the one cooking & eating!”

RELATED: 12 Best IKEA New Arrivals Hitting Shelves as April Begins.

9 Anker SOLIX C1000X Gen 2 Portable Power Station with Solar Panel

Whether you like to camp in relative comfort or are planning for the next power outage, it can help to have a backup solution like this Anker SOLIX C1000X Gen 2 Portable Power Station with Solar Panel ($599.99) on hand. Not only can it charge up to nine devices at once, but it can also fully recharge in just 49 minutes—not to mention pull power from the sun in between.

10 Samsonite Xcalibur XLT Spinner Carry-on

Before you can take those summer trips, you’re going to need the right luggage to help get you there. This Samsonite Xcalibur XLT Spinner Carry-on ($134.99) is an ideal setup for those quick getaways, complete with two removable packing cubes, a USB charging port, and dual spinner wheels that make it easy to glide through the airport.

11 Omega Effortless Batch Juicer

If there’s anything that can kill a healthy juicing habit, it’s having overly complicated or fussy hardware. Fortunately, this Omega Effortless Batch Juicer ($399.99) lives up to its name with a 68-ounce “mega batch hopper” that’s large enough to fit full produce, cutting down on prep time. It’s also designed for super quick and easy cleanup!