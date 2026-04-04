7 Best Marshalls Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves This Spring

Shop seven Marshalls home decor picks that look boutique-worthy at discount prices.

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Spring cleaning can wait. Marshalls just dropped new home decor, which means you’ve got spring shopping to do.

The store’s latest finds—including luxe pillows, high-end dishware, and mercury glass accents—look far more at home in a curated boutique than on a discount shelf. These pieces are charming, their markdowns are real, and the competition for the best haul is fierce. We’ve done the hunting for you—here are seven Marshalls decor finds worth every bit of the scramble.

1 4-Pack Victorian-Inspired Floral Pattern Side Plates

Bring a touch of old-world charm to your table setting with these delightfully detailed side plates. The Victorian floral motif feels both nostalgic and fresh—perfect for spring brunches, garden party tablescapes, or elevating everyday meals. Sold as a set of four for just $29.99, they’re as practical as they are pretty.

2 Rattan Scalloped Caddy

Natural textures are both timeless and having a major moment, and this rattan caddy is proof. The scalloped detailing adds an elegant, artisanal touch that works beautifully on a kitchen counter, dining table, or bar cart. Use it to corral napkins, condiments, or small plants—it’s endlessly versatile at just $12.99.

3 18×18 Tulip Mughal Outdoor Pillow

Take your patio or porch to the next level with this stunning outdoor pillow featuring a Mughal-inspired tulip print. The rich pattern and outdoor-friendly fabric make it a rare find—gorgeous enough for inside, durable enough for out. At $29.99, this pillow has no business looking as good as it does. But that’s what shopping at Marshalls is all about.

4 10-Inch Metal Bow Taper Candle Holder

Taper candles are back in a big way, and this metal bow candle holder is the chicest way to display them. The bow detail feels whimsical yet refined, making it a perfect accent for a dining table centerpiece or mantel vignette this season. At $12.99, this might be the easiest purchase you make all spring.

5 18.75-Inch Gold Tome Iron Frame Round Mirror Tray

Part mirror, part tray, entirely gorgeous. This gold iron-framed round mirror tray is the kind of multitasking decor piece every home needs. Display it on a coffee table, dresser, or console layered with candles and small objects for an effortlessly styled look. At $39.99, it’ll simply make the space.

6 34-Inch Scalloped Bottom Skirted Dining Chair

Statement seating alert. This skirted dining chair with a scalloped hem instantly upgrades any dining space with a soft, sophisticated silhouette. And, it’s selling out for good reason: yes, you’ll have to invest $199.99 to get the look at Marshalls, but you’ll also save $100 compared to other retailers.

7 3-Piece Mercury Glass Lidded Jars Set

Mercury glass never goes out of style, and this three-piece lidded jar set is a timeless addition to any shelf, bathroom, or bedside. The soft, antiqued finish catches light beautifully, and the varying sizes make for a naturally dynamic display. At a reasonable $29.99, no one will guess these didn’t come from your favorite antique store.