Shop 11 high-end looking Marshalls finds, from chic Good American jeans to Valentino dupes.

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Have you been to your local Marshalls recently? The store is filling up with so many fantastic finds in every category, ranging from home goods to clothing for the whole family. And, in true Marshalls’ style, everything is well under retail. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls finds shoppers say look high-end.

1 These Ruffled Sandals with a Stacked Heel

Larroude is a high-quality footwear brand that makes bougie-looking sandals and shoes at a relatively affordable price point. This pair of LARROUDE Brigitte Ruffle Mules is a statement piece. They originally retailed for over $300 but are $130 now.

2 A Rachel Zoe Floral Quilt

Pottery Barn and Serena & Lily’s bedding collections are gorgeous, but aren’t cheap. This blue-and-white RACHEL ZOE Printed Reversible Cotton Quilt Set starts at just $35 and comes with a quilt and shams. It has the same timeless, traditional look but costs a fraction of the price.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 This Little Little

This LILLIAN AUGUST 26 in 1 Drawer Accent Table, $200, also looks like it could be from Pottery Barn or Serena & Lily. The Lillian August collection is one of my personal favorites at the discount store. It is one of the more elegant and upscale furniture brands you can find at HomeGoods, T.J., and Marshalls.

4 A Stunning, Round Dining Table

This HOWARD ELLIOTT 30×48 Bonnifait Iron And Glass Round Dining Table, $399.99, looks so elegant, sophisticated, and expensive, like it could be from the Restoration Hardware collection, but for a fraction of the price. It will look gorgeous with chairs of your choice.

5 Valentino Dupe Flip Flops

I love Valentino Rockstuds, but they are so pricy. You can get the look without spending hundreds to thousands of dollars, with this YOSI SAMRA Rivington Studded Sandals style, just $20. It has the same studded look. I love the magenta pink color, which adds a bold punch to your outfit.

6 White Window Panels

These LAURA ASHLEY 38×84 Linen Blend La Seville Tie Top Window Panels are just $29.99 for two and will majorly upgrade the look of your room, just like a pair of Pottery Barn or Restoration Hardware ones will, but for hundreds of dollars.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

7 Upholstered Dining Chairs

Upholstered dining chairs are statement-making and will instantly upgrade your dining table. This ABBYSON HOME 23×35 Mara Stain-Resistant Dining Armchair for just $199.99 is giving Pottery Barn Vibes. A set of these will look gorgeous in your dining room.

8 Good American Jeans

There are so many great designer denim styles at Marshalls right now. These GOOD AMERICAN Good Standard Barrel Leg Jeans would cost over $100 at a department store and are half that at Marshalls. I love the wide leg and cuffed look.

9 Quay Shades

Quay looks expensive but is deceivingly affordable. The frames and lenses are super well-made and honestly look more expensive than they are. This style of QUAY 51 mm Square Sunglasses is just $34.99 and retails for about double that.

10 Summer Sheet Sets

This SIGRID OLSEN Scallop Shell Sheet Set is perfect for summer. It has serious Serena & Lily vibes but costs almost nothing. The twin set starts at $14.99! It is perfect for a beach house or a beach-themed room.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 Jelly Kitten Heels

I love this $25 pair of MI.IM Ersilia Jelly Heeled Sandals, which are simply in league of their own. The pink tint is so chic, and they are styled like old school Manolo Blahnik kitten heels. They originally retailed for $65, so this is a total steal.