Shop 6 new Marshalls spring shoes, from chic Larroude mules to stylish Valentino dupes.

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I am not a person who hesitates to buy expensive shoes, bags, or clothes. However, I am a smart shopper. Boots and winter shoes, for example, are often a “you get what you pay for” sort of situation. If you buy cheap boots, they will probably look cheap and fall apart fast. However, sandals and other spring and summer shoes are not generally something you need to invest in. Especially when Marshalls has so many bougie and expensive-looking options for incredibly low prices. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 6 best new Marshalls spring shoes hitting shelves mid-May.

1 Ruffled Larroude Mules

All of my stylist friends are obsessed with Larroude, a high-quality footwear brand that makes bougie-looking sandals and shoes at a relatively affordable price point. This pair of LARROUDE Brigitte Ruffle Mules, $130, is simply stunning and statement-making. They originally retailed for over $300.

2 Jelly Mules

Jelly mules are everywhere this year. Sure, you can spend hundreds of dollars on a pair of designer ones, but why? They are all made out of plastic, and you will probably want to toss them in the trash after a season. I found this pair of JELAVU Glimmr Mules for just $25 at Marshalls.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Denim Blue Stuart Weitzman Block Slide

I love denim of any kind because it, well, goes with everything. This pair of STUART WEITZMAN Glamknot 85 Block Slide Sandals is so darn chic and totally versatile. I can’t believe they are just $150. The stacked heel will also make them more comfortable to walk in.

4 Valentino Dupe Dlops

If you want the Valentino Rockstud look without spending hundreds to thousands of dollars, head to Marshalls. This pair of YOSI SAMRA Rivington Studded Sandals is just $20, and has the same studded look. I love the magenta pink color, which adds a bold punch to your outfit.

5 Jelly Heeled Sandals

Again, jelly look, so in this season. I am obsessed with this $25 pair of MI.IM Ersilia Jelly Heeled Sandals, which are simply in league of their own. The pink tint is so chic. They originally retailed for $65, so this is a total steal.

6 Rockport Comfort Wedge Sandals

If you are looking for sandals you can wear all day long without missing a step, Marshalls has those too. The ROCKPORT Leather Qwera Comfort Wedge Sandals, $35, are an ergonomic option. They are great for traveling if you are looking for a cute shoe made for walking. The same pair if selling for $75 at other stores, so this is a steal you don’t want to miss.