Shop 11 Marshalls finds that look like Restoration Hardware, from chic chairs to luxury bedding.

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I love Restoration Hardware. There is no way I would ever compromise my appreciation for the bougie home brand, which designs everything from ultra-sleek and modern home furnishings perfect for a loft or modernist home, to farmhouse-style wooden and upholstered items that are classic, timeless, and luxurious-feeling for any type of home. If you can’t afford the RH prices but still want the designer vibe, head to Marshalls this season. I found so many Restoration Hardware-looking items for less on the Marshalls website. Here are 11 Marshalls spring finds that look like Restoration Hardware for less.

1 A Boucle Open Back Chair

This MERCANA 37x30x28.5 Gianna Open Back Accent Chair looks like something in the RH collection that would cost over $1,000. At Marshalls, it is just $399.99 and, honestly, is just as luxurious and high-quality.

2 These Console Nesting Tables

I have an iron console table from RH that we paid thousands for. This set of three HOWARD ELLIOTT Iron And Glass Bonnifait Nesting Console And End Tables offers the same vibe, but for a whole lot less. All three of them are $499.99.

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3 This Outdoor Lantern

The Restoration Hardware outdoor collection can do no wrong. If you want to add some lighting with the RH look, pick up a few of these MERKURY Outdoor Lanterns With Flickering Led Light. You can’t beat the price, just $9.99 each.

4 Crisp, Linen Sheets

I’ve purchased a number of Restoration Hardware linens over the years, and they all have a few things in common: Clean lines, high thread count, and simple patterns, screaming quiet luxury. This PURE LUXURY LINEN Linen Duvet Set, $149.99, is all that and then some. Linen sheets are also so perfect for summer.

5 Classy Wall Sconces

Wall sconces are an easy way to give your space an interior designer touch without spending a lot of money. This REGINA ANDREW 7×8.25×13.75 Adria Wall Sconce, $179.99, could easily come from Restoration Hardware, with its expensive, timeless look.

6 An Iron and Glass Side Table

This HOWARD ELLIOTT 24in Iron And Glass Bonnifait Round Side Table, $149.99, also reminds me of a side table I have in my living room. We bought ours at the local RH outlet and probably paid triple. This one is stunning.

7 An Oval Mirror

If you are looking for mirrors that look designer and upscale, but don’t cost a lot, run to Marshalls. This HOWARD ELLIOTT 35.5×23.5 Solace Pinewood Oval Mirror is under $100. It would be perfect for a bathroom or entryway.

8 Moody Sheets

If you are going for the moody, modern RH look, buy a new set of bedding. The brand always does a lot of dark gray. I love this super-soft, high-thread-count set of MONTEBELLO Egyptian Cotton Sheets. Get everything you need for your bed for just $69.99.

9 A Rolling Chair

This upholstered SOLE24x23.5 Kai Caster Rolling Wheel Anywhere Chair, $149.99, is genius. Not only does it look straight out of Restoration Hardware, but I love the clever feature of the rolling wheels. Roll it between rooms. Or use it at your dining table so guests can get in and out of their seats easily.

10 And, This Sloped Arm Chair

You see a lot of upholstery, wood, and brass accents on Restoration Hardware pieces. This chair is a perfect dupe. The versatile MERCANA 36in Kensington Fabric And Wood Accent Chair is just $399.99 and can be used anywhere from a bedroom or living room to a dining room.

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11 A Set of Arm Chairs

Designer in its own right, this set of two BERNHARDT 22×34.5 Foundations Arm Chairs for $699.99 might even be of higher quality than the RH brand, but at a fraction of the price. This deal at Marshalls is so good, you don’t want to miss it.