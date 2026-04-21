Shop 11 HomeGoods spring finds that look like West Elm for less, from lanterns to chic patio sets.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Every week, I make a pilgrimage to my HomeGoods to check out all of the new arrivals. Right now, spring and summer are going on in a major way. During this shopping trip, I spotted lots of outdoor furniture, faux plants and flowers, warm-weather inspired decor, Mother’s Day gifts, and so many other summer outdoor items, including pool floats, yard games, and everything you need for dining and entertaining. I also spotted lots of West Elm-looking decor: Fresh, clean, and modern items that will work in a variety of home aesthetics. What should you shop for this week? Here are 11 HomeGoods spring finds that look like West Elm for less.

1 Sleek Adirondack Chairs

There were a few different Adirondack-style chairs at my store. This one, a more modern-slash-Midcentury shape, is giving West Elm for sure. I love the black color, which is more modern compared to the more traditional white version. I’m not sure I would pair it with the wicker side table in between them, which was a different look.

2 A Mid-Century Shelf

West Elm is famous for its Mid-Century modern vibes. This wood shelf is really gorgeous in person and definitely looks like things I have seen at West Elm. The price? Just $179.99. It will look great in an office, living room, bedroom, or any other space.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Outdoor Lanterns

I was recently scrolling through the latest West Elm arrivals, and they had a bunch of outdoor lanterns, many with LED lights. Unfortunately, most of them were priced around $80. This Merkury Outdoor Solar LED Candle Lantern? Just $34.99. It has the same look, for over half the price.

4 Pretty Dining Chair or Bar Stool Cushions

“Mom, we need new cushions for our bar stools,” my daughter told me. Our stools are from Restoration Hardware and cost a small fortune. However, these cushions and covers from Brooks Brothers are honestly even prettier than the more expensive ones we have. The set of two is just $19.99, so $10 a pop!

5 Leather Swivel Chairs

These leather swivel chairs are almost identical to the ones I have seen at West Elm, which sell for over $1,000 each. The HomeGoods price is a fraction of that, just $299.99 each. There were a few in stock if you want to outfit a room. Another tactic if your store only has one? Call around to other stores in your area.

6 So Many Great Floor Mirrors

Most of the full-length mirrors at West Elm are not cheap and come with a pricetag of over $500. HomeGoods is such a great spot to save on mirrors. There were tons of styles with a clean, modern vibe, priced closer to $100.

7 Outdoor Dining Sets

There are so many fabulous outdoor dining sets that also look straight from the pages of the West Elm catalog. The majority of sets, even ones with a long table and six chairs, were priced around $1,299.99. This one was honestly so gorgeous and high-end looking that you could use it indoors.

8 The Most Stunning Patio Set

The quality of the patio sets at HomeGoods right now is honestly mind-blowing. Many of the ones I found were already sold or on hold. Last weekend, a manager told me that people literally line up to get these as soon as they hit the floor. This one in particular has all the West Elm looks and feels and was priced at just $1,699.99.

9 A Standing Planter

If you plan to garden this summer, HomeGoods has a few great pieces for you. This standing planter will look fabulous on your West Elm-inspired patio or deck. In addition to a gardening bed, it has a bottom shelf to put any random gardening gear. Get it for $99.99.

10 Clean White Sofas

I was shocked to find gorgeous, clean, white West Elm-looking sofas for a fraction of what you would pay in-store. Large sofas like this can cost in the thousands, but at HomeGoods, this was just $699.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, This Sleek Upholstered Chair

This armchair also gave West Elm vibes, but on a Target budget. The square-armed style from the Nautica line was marked at $499.99. It honestly looks and feels like a designer piece. There were a few in stock.