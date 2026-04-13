Shop 11 HomeGoods hidden gems, from Serena & Lily dupes to clearance espresso machines.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I made my weekly visit to HomeGoods bright and early on Saturday morning, after a major restock when down. And, I can report back that the store is filled with so many fabulous finds. The outdoor section of the store, or should I say sections plural, is overflowing. There are tons of faux plants, flowers, and wreaths for indoor and outdoor use. And, everything you need to decorate your home for spring and summer? It’s all there, including bedding, candle dupes, dishes, melamine glasses, and more. Here are the 11 best HomeGoods finds shoppers call hidden gems this week.

1 New Artwork

Whenever I go to HomeGoods, there are tons of pieces I would never hang in my house. But I also find some total treasures. For example, this bird print is not only gorgeous with the most perfect colors, but I love the natural fibers of the hand-wrapped rattan frame, which give it an elevated and expensive look. And, it’s just $29.99.

2 This Serena & Lily-Looking French Bistro Set

How incredibly amazing is this French bistro set? It’s a near-perfect dupe of the famous Serena & Lily Riviera style and comes with two chairs and a little table. Use it indoors or outside. The price? Just $199.99. The designer version will set you back close to $1,700.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 And, the Best Capri Blue Volcano Dupe Ever

I am such a fan of Capri Blue Volcano candles that I’ve spent over $100 on the large size at Anthropologie. I will never do that again, because I found the perfect dupe that looks similar and smells identical. The single-wick version is just $7.99, and the larger one is $14.99.

4 Espresso Machines on Clearance

Insider tip: Buy your espresso beans at HomeGoods. They have the best European espresso beans that are bougier than anything you will find at the grocery store and cheaper to boot. While I was picking up a few bags, I found these espresso machines on clearance. The Breville was just $399. The same model, The Infuser, is selling for $699 elsewhere.

5 So Much Le Creuset

Over in the à la carte dishes section, there were a ton of Le Creuset items. Plates, bowls, mugs, serving bowls and trays, and even little egg cups. I couldn’t believe it. They had these seasonal colors, but also a bunch of white, red, and other staples. And all of them were well under retail. Just to give you an idea of the prices, the mugs were $9.99, but retail for $25.

6 Melamine Cups and Pitches

It’s melamine season! The plastic cups are perfect for the patio and all outdoor spaces. There are so many gorgeous and fun colors and patterns for spring and summer. I love these, especially with kids, as you don’t have to worry about them shattering and breaking.

7 This Gorgeous Outdoor Table and Chairs

According to one of the managers, the outdoor furniture is selling almost as quickly as it is put out on the floor. I couldn’t believe how gorgeous some of the dining sets were. This one consists of a round table and four chairs and is from the Martha Stewart collection. It looks so upscale. Get the five pieces for $1,299.99.

8 And, This Outdoor Lounge Set

This outdoor lounge set was equally as stunning. It comes with a loveseat, two swivel chairs, and a coffee table that opens up into storage. The Martha Stewart set is just $1,299.99, which is honestly a great deal since it comes with everything you need for a patio or balcony.

9 Sand + Fog Fragrance Sets

Sand + Fog is one of the hidden gem brands you can find at HomeGoods. They always have a ton of candles and fragrance rods, but I scored these little gift sets of perfume, which I am going to give to the teachers as end-of-year gifts. There were a few different options to choose from.

10 Tablecloths

There was a new shipment of spring and summer tablecloths. My favorite one is the lemon print, of course, because I am obsessed with citrus (like everyone else) this season. They were all priced right.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, This Washable Rug

Washable rugs usually look like, well, washable rugs. I zipped over to this one because it looked more like a natural-fiber rug than anything else. There were several other throw rug sets to choose from in various patterns, shapes, and sizes.