Shop the 11 best HomeGoods bedding finds this week, from silk comforters to DKNY sheets.

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I love to swap out my bedding every season. It’s an easy way to change up your bedrooms without spending a ton of money, especially if you are shopping at HomeGoods. The discount home store is the greatest place to get everything from sheet sets to comforters and duvets. It has everything from name-brand luxury items to cheap but chic essentials. What should you shop for to get your bed ready for spring? Here are the 11 best HomeGoods bedding finds flying off shelves this week.

1 Yellow Comforters

I love pastel bedding for spring and summer. These sets are so pretty and priced right at $59.99. Choose from a gingham Tommy Hilfiger in a twin size or a Laura Ashley in a full/queen.

2 A Patriotic Themed Tommy Hilfiger Quilt

I also love this patriotic feeling Tommy Hilger quilt set. It comes with a full/queen quilt and matching shams and costs just $59.99. It’s reversible, with a red-and-white stripe on one side and chambray on the other.

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3 A Beachy Tommy Bahama Quilt Set

Do you have a beach house or just want to bring the beach house vibe into your bedroom? I am obsessed with this light and airy Tommy Bahama cotton quilt set. The full/queen size is $59.99.

4 A Bougie Silk Comforter

Over in the locked case, I found this super-luxurious silk-down comforter. The king-sized comforter originally retailed for at least $1,000, but the HomeGoods price was half that.

5 Throw Pillows

There were so many pretty throw pillows perfect for your bed. I love all the pale blues, greens, and neutrals that will add a refreshing touch to your bed.

6 More Spring and Summer Quilt Sets

There are so many spring and summer quilt sets, each one prettier than the next. I love all the William Morris prints, and this Historic Royal Palaces set is also super pretty.

7 And, This Lilliam August Quilt

Lillian August is my favorite Serena & Lily-vibe brand at HomeGoods. This gorgeous floral set is a steal at $49.99.

8 A Light Duvet

If you need a lighter comforter for summer, run to the store. I couldn’t believe that this bougie Lloyds London duvet was on sale for $149. It originally cost more than double.

9 DKNY Seersucker Sheet Sets

I am a sucker for seersucker, no pun intended. These DKNY sheet sets come in a summer-texture pastel strip design. Choose from a variety of colors, including pink, green, and blue.

10 And Plaid Sheets

I also love these Brooks Brothers sheet sets in a nice, blue summer plaid. They are 100 percent cotton and the queen size cost just #4.99.

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11 And, BeautyRest Sheets

There were also a ton of BeautyRest sheet sets and bedding sets to choose from in lots of colors for various-sized beds.