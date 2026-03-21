11 Best New HomeGoods Easter Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop the 11 best HomeGoods Easter decor finds, from Laura Ashley bunnies to egg wreaths.

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There are just a few weeks left until the hoppiest holiday of the year, Easter. If you haven’t already decorated or need some new items to outfit your house with bunnies, eggs, and all things Easter, head on over to HomeGoods. My store has devoted several items to Easter decorations, and even more space for Easter baskets and entertaining must-haves. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods Easter decor finds.

1 An Easter Egg Wreaths

Easter wreaths have become increasingly popular over the past few years. I have seen so many adorable options, including ones shaped like bunnies, and covered in eggs, like this one. I love the metallic eggs contrasted with the green grass. Get it for $34.99.

2 And, These Laura Ashley Bunnies

If you are a fan of Grandmillennial decorating, then run to HomeGoods and grab all the Laura Ashley Easter decorations. These bunnies, available in pink and blue, are my ultimate favorites. They are super unique looking and each is just $14.99.

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3 Geese and Rainboots

While not purely Easter-themed, there are plenty of more general spring decorations to mix into the mix. I recommend getting some of this stuff so you can keep it out for the next few months.

4 This Flocked Bunny

Another one of my decorative favorites is this Rabbit Hill Farm flocked bunny. I love the natural burlap bow around its neck too. It’s just $14.99.

5 And, These Tulip Arrangements

I love tulips, but it kills me that they don’t live very long. While these arrangements are fake, they look super real and will last through the Easter holiday and into the next.

6 A Ceramic Cross

If you are looking for a colorful crucifix to hang on your wall, there are so many at the store. This one looks hand-painted and has Easter lilies on it. Get it for $12.99.

7 Cute Ceramic Bunnies

There was a large shelf of white ceramic bunnies, and I thought they were so cute and versatile. Some of them hold blue or pink eggs, others carrots or flowers.

8 And, This Bunny Topiary

This bunny-shaped topiary is also super adorable, featuring a carrot-decorated bow around its neck. The Cotton & Co. item is $49.99.

9 Ballerina Bunnies

Who doesn’t love a ballerina bunny perched on an Easter egg? There are so many creative decorations for your bookshelves and tabletops.

10 Hand Blown Eggs

These beautiful, hand-blown-looking glass eggs have a very artisanal feel. The set of three is just $24.99.

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11 And, This Bag of Metallic Eggs

I was also drawn to this bag of colorful metallic eggs, which will look amazing on your Easter tray, centerpiece, or shelf. Get it for $16.99.