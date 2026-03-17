Shop the 11 best new HomeGoods spring decor finds, from chic chinoiserie stools to faux florals.

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Have you been to your local HomeGoods store this week? Every week, the store continues to get filled up with more spring and summer finds, ranging from indoor decorations to everything you need for your patio and pool area this summer. On my most recent trip, I scored so many amazing products at ultra-low prices, including Easter and Spring decor, wall art, lamps, and even floating lights for my pool. What should you shop for now? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods spring decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 So Many Faux Spring Blooms

I am a flower snob. For most of my life, I refused to buy fake flowers. However, in recent years, the faux plants have gotten so much more real in both looks and feel. I found lots of gorgeous options this shopping trip, including these pretty tulips, perfect for your Easter tablescape.

2 Spring Throw Pillows

Refresh your living spaces with a few new throw pillows. I found lots of gorgeous new styles this shopping trip. Many of them looked designer but cost almost nothing. Make sure to stick to throw pillows with removable covers. That way, you can wash it if it gets dirty or use the cover on another pillow if it flattens out.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Strawberry Planter

The outdoor aisles are exploding with tons of fabulous products. I especially loved this strawberry planter, which can be used indoors or outside, to hold your favorite plant. It will be especially perfect if you are growing strawberries.

Toward the front of the store, I found a bunch of ceramic chinoiserie stools in various colors, including yellow and this teal blue. They look super bougie and like something an interior designer would style in a home.

5 So Many Poufs

There were also some new poufs. Choose from multiple patterns, all of them super well-made and high-end looking. I use these as mini ottomans in my living room, but they are also great for playrooms.

6 New Spring and Summer Lamps

Brighten up your rooms with a lamp refresh. There were so many new styles with spring and summer feeling patterns, materials, and shades. I love this William Morris lamp and the fish-shade style.

7 Sets of Floating Lights

My daughter is obsessed with these floating flower lights, which are available in white and pink. Each box comes with two, they are meant to float around a pool or pond. The LED lights charge via the sun. They are $12.99 for the set.

8 Spring and Summer Wall Art

The wall art section has definitely been replenished for the new season. There are tons of great new pieces, ranging from beach photography to vibrant prints and timeless pieces.

9 This Gorgeous Clock

There are a lot of beachhouse vibes going on in the store. This wall clock is perfect for the Serena & Lily beachy aesthetic.

10 An Easter Topiary

I love all the Easter decorations at HomeGoods. This bunny-shaped Easter topiary was one of my favorites. It has a bow tied around its neck and will add a hoppy touch every Easter.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, These Laura Ashley Bunnies

Laura Ashley killed it this Easter with so many grandmillenial looking decoration. My favorite is definitely these chinoiserie style bunnies, which come in pink or blue.