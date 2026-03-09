Shop the 11 best new HomeGoods Easter decor finds, from festive wreaths to cute bunnies.

Easter Sunday falls on April 5, which means that the hoppiest holiday of the year is less than a month away. HomeGoods is here to help you get ready for it! I recently visited my local store, and the aisles were filled with so much great merchandise. From Easter wreaths and garland to figurines and everything you need for Easter brunch, you can find it all at your store. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods Easter decor finds this week.

1 Easter Shaped Wreaths

While not the traditionally shaped wreaths, these carrot and bunny-shaped versions are ultra festive and will get your house in the spirit as soon as you hang them. I personally love the two carrot-shaped versions.

2 All the Table and Shelf Decor

From bunnies in ballerina costumes to ducks in sunglasses, there is no lack of Easter vibes in terms of shelf decorations. I found so many spirited items.

3 And, Flower Arrangements

These large flower arrangements are filled with faux flowers that look super real. These elevated potted hydrangeas were $149.99 each, but honestly, they were so gorgeous and authentic looking.

4 This Giant Duck in a Raincoat and Friends

Is anything cuter than this duck in a raincoat? Maybe his duck and goose friends, along with all the bunnies. The large duck is $69.99, and the green flocked Martha Stewart bunnies are $34.99.

5 Easter Candles

I loved these little Easter candles. The ceramic lamp, bunny, and egg-shaped holders are filled with spring scents. The lamb is just $9.99. After the candle burns out, you can use these to hold trinkets or as random decor.

6 This Bunny Trio

This bunny trio is another gorgeous, designer-looking decoration I found in the store’s aisles. Whatever your aesthetic is, you will find items to your liking.

7 These Large Floor Bunnies

Decorate an entryway with these adorable guys. The adorable, farmhouse-friendly items are carved out of wood with 3D accents. Get each one for $29.99.

8 And, Bunnies in Every Material

HomeGoods has bunnies in every texture, from natural jute to stone. The middle bunny, from Laura Ashley, is my favorite. It was selling for $29.99.

9 Easter Baskets Galore

If you need a new Easter basket, head to HomeGoods. There were so many adorable options in various sizes, colors, and aesthetics. They were all super reasonably priced.

10 Little Feather Chicks

My daughter loved this trio of feathery little chicks. They had a few color options available. We ended up with this one in our cart for $7.99.

11 Easter Kitchen Towels

I also bought a few sets of these muslin kitchen towels, which come in so many sweet Easter patterns. I have them in the kitchen and the guest bathroom.