 Skip to content

11 Best New HomeGoods Easter Decor Finds This Week

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
March 9, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop the 11 best new HomeGoods Easter decor finds, from festive wreaths to cute bunnies.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
March 9, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Easter Sunday falls on April 5, which means that the hoppiest holiday of the year is less than a month away. HomeGoods is here to help you get ready for it! I recently visited my local store, and the aisles were filled with so much great merchandise. From Easter wreaths and garland to figurines and everything you need for Easter brunch, you can find it all at your store. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods Easter decor finds this week.

1
Easter Shaped Wreaths

homegoods-easter-decor-wall-hangings
Leah Groth

While not the traditionally shaped wreaths, these carrot and bunny-shaped versions are ultra festive and will get your house in the spirit as soon as you hang them. I personally love the two carrot-shaped versions.

2
All the Table and Shelf Decor

homegoods-easter-decor-random-shelf-decor
Leah Groth

From bunnies in ballerina costumes to ducks in sunglasses, there is no lack of Easter vibes in terms of shelf decorations. I found so many spirited items.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3
And, Flower Arrangements

homegoods-easter-decor-flowers-pots
Leah Groth

These large flower arrangements are filled with faux flowers that look super real. These elevated potted hydrangeas were $149.99 each, but honestly, they were so gorgeous and authentic looking.

4
This Giant Duck in a Raincoat and Friends

homegoods-easter-decor-duck
Leah Groth

Is anything cuter than this duck in a raincoat? Maybe his duck and goose friends, along with all the bunnies. The large duck is $69.99, and the green flocked Martha Stewart bunnies are $34.99.

5
Easter Candles

homegoods-easter-decor-candles
Leah Groth

I loved these little Easter candles. The ceramic lamp, bunny, and egg-shaped holders are filled with spring scents. The lamb is just $9.99. After the candle burns out, you can use these to hold trinkets or as random decor.

6
This Bunny Trio

homegoods-easter-decor-bunnies-trio
Leah Groth

This bunny trio is another gorgeous, designer-looking decoration I found in the store’s aisles. Whatever your aesthetic is, you will find items to your liking.

7
These Large Floor Bunnies

homegoods-easter-decor-bunnies-floor
Leah Groth

Decorate an entryway with these adorable guys. The adorable, farmhouse-friendly items are carved out of wood with 3D accents. Get each one for $29.99.

8
And, Bunnies in Every Material

homegoods-easter-decor-bunnies
Leah Groth

HomeGoods has bunnies in every texture, from natural jute to stone. The middle bunny, from Laura Ashley, is my favorite. It was selling for $29.99.

9
Easter Baskets Galore

homegoods-easter-decor-baskets
Leah Groth

If you need a new Easter basket, head to HomeGoods. There were so many adorable options in various sizes, colors, and aesthetics. They were all super reasonably priced.

10
Little Feather Chicks

homegoods-easter-chicks
Leah Groth

My daughter loved this trio of feathery little chicks. They had a few color options available. We ended up with this one in our cart for $7.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11
Easter Kitchen Towels

homegoods-easter-towels
Leah Groth

I also bought a few sets of these muslin kitchen towels, which come in so many sweet Easter patterns. I have them in the kitchen and the guest bathroom.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family