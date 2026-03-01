11 Best HomeGoods New Arrivals as March Begins

These new HomeGoods finds are perfect for spring refresh.

March is finally here, and HomeGoods is ready for it! The houseware, home decor, and gift emporium is filling up with everything you need for spring (and even summer!) this month. While there is still snow on the ground in many parts of the country, including Pennsylvania, where I live, it’s basically warm-weather season at the store. This week, I found so many amazing items that I wanted to throw in my cart, ranging from Easter decorations and baskets to summer glassware and even big-ticket kitchen items. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new arrivals at HomeGoods as March begins.

1 The Most Adorable Easter Candles

It’s no secret that HomeGoods has one of the best candle aisles among discount stores. In addition to the regular, amazing seasonal scents, I found these adorable Easter-shaped candles. They all feature amazing spring-inspired scents and come in ceramic jars that can be reused after your candle burns out. The little lamb is just $9.99.

2 Endless Easter Baskets

No matter what type of Easter basket you are looking for, HomeGoods has it. I spotted this ginormous table in front of the store, piled high with baskets in all shapes, sizes, and colors. There is something for everyone.

3 These Ceramic Chickens

These ceramic chickens, well, roosters, caught my eye. They are from the World Travelers Collection and honestly look like family heirlooms. Each is just $29.99.

4 A Fancy Breville Espresso Machine

Whenever people ask me where to get the best deals on espresso machines, I respond without hesitation: HomeGoods. The store always has high-end options in stock, and the deals are sensational. On this trip, I found the Breville Barista Touch Impress. It’s $999.99, a whopping $500 less than the current Williams Sonoma price.

5 These Lightweight Gargoyle Statues

There are tons of outdoor items at HomeGoods, including these large but lightweight Martha Stewart gargoyle statues. They will look great on your front porch or in your yard. Each is $79.99.

6 Adorable Gummy Bear Glasses

You have already seen the viral fruit glasses that are selling everywhere from Anthropologie to Costco. HomeGoods has them too. But they also had these beyond-adorable gummy-bear glasses for $7.99 each.

7 And, a Few Le Creuset Pots

Le Creuset is always a hidden treasure at HomeGoods. While you can usually find off colors, I was shocked to find the traditional cherry red at my store.

8 Melamine Glasses

Get your shelves stocked with summer melamine glassware, safe for pool decks and outdoor spaces. There are so many fun options, ranging from drinking to martini glasses.

9 This Pretty Set of Drawers

Getting organized? I love this little drawer unit I found in the home furnishing section, pretty enough for your home office, bedroom, or any other exposed space. It has a wood frame and grasscloth-covered drawers with gold-toned pulls. Get it for $99.99.

10 Swan Kitchen Accessories

How sweet are these swan sink accessories? The duo of beautiful birds, each with a bow on their neck, is the perfect kitchen decor-slash-functional item. One holds a sponge and the other, handsoap. Get them for just $4.99 each.

11 And, Summer-Inspired Lamps

I love the beach house vibes, especially in summer. This woven Tommy Bahama lamp will bring the island feels into your home for just $59.99.