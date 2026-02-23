Staub, All-Clad, Smeg, and Breville deals shoppers are grabbing.

If you aren’t shopping at HomeGoods for everything you need for your kitchen, you are missing out. The home and decor discount store is always my first stop when I need anything for cooking or eating, ranging from dish sets and glasses to cooking gadgets, pots and pans, and little tools. I recently hit my local store and found so many fantastic kitchen items. Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods kitchen finds flying off shelves this week.

1 So Many Great Casserole Dishes

There are so many great casserole dishes in all shapes, sizes, and colors. I love Staub, which I consider a more affordable but equally high-quality alternative to Le Creuset. I found a few different options of the ceramic cookware.

2 Striped Dishes

I love this set of striped dishes, which includes bowls, plates, and mugs. These are from the Kate Spade Laurel Street collection, and each is made out of porcelain and is dishwasher and microwave-safe.

3 All-Clad Galore

There is so much All-Clad at HomeGoods, and everything is a fraction of the retail price. This tea kettle is just $79.99, retailing for $119 at other stores. There was also a colander, and other upscale kitchen items.

4 Canning Jars

Canning season is ahead. Whether you actually use these types of jars for canning fruits and veggies or simply for storing food or other items, there is an entire endcap filled with them right now.

5 A Standing Salad Bowl

Have you ever been to a restaurant that serves salad tableside? This standing salad bowl with matching wooden tongs is so gorgeous and will up your salad game when you are hosting guests. Get it for $49.99.

6 Dutch Ovens

Spring has sprung in the Dutch oven aisle at HomeGoods. There are so many options at a variety of price points, sizes, shapes, and colors. I am loving all the spring hues.

7 A Smeg Tea Kettle

This Smeg tea kettle is currently $229.95 at Crate & Barrel, but just $159 at HomeGoods. There were so many other similar items, ranging from rice cookers to NutriBullet smoothie blenders.

8 New Rae Dunn Items

If you are a Rae Dunn collector, run to HomeGoods. There are tons of spring items from the favorite farmhouse-inspired collection.

9 Outdoor Plates, Dishes, and Serving Items

HomeGoods is already dropping summer items. I found a lot of gorgeous outdoor plates, dishes, and serving items. I loved these melamine scalloped stacking bowls, which are perfect for summer entertaining.

10 Blue and White China

There are lots of bougie-looking blue-and-white dishes and china. I loved all these options. The tea pots, cups, and accessories are from Grace Teware and started at $7.99.

11 And, This Breville Pizza Oven

I was shocked to find this Breville pizza oven for $699.99, because it retails for $999.95 at other stores. It cooks pizzas quickly at high heat, and shoppers are obsessed.