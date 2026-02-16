These fresh HomeGoods finds are perfect for a spring refresh.

If you haven’t been to your local HomeGoods store, I highly recommend you get there. There are so many new arrivals trickling into stores this spring, ranging from Easter decorations and spring bedding finds to fantastic pieces of furniture. I shopped my store in Dresher, PA, this weekend, and there were so many items I wanted to throw in my cart. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods arrivals hitting shelves mid-February.

1 Spring Tablecloths

Get your dining room table dressed up for spring! There are so many gorgeous tablecloths in the store. Choose from Easter-specific styles to general floral designs. There are so many sizes and patterns to choose from.

2 Spring Hued Dutch Ovens

If you want to add a touch of spring to your kitchen, HomeGoods just got stocked with lots of spring-hued Dutch ovens. Lodge, Cuisinart, and Martha Stewart were among the brands I spotted on this shopping trip. However, if you are lucky, you might find a Le Creuset hiding somewhere.

3 New Bedding Sets

Spring bedding sets are also getting stocked. Replace your winter flannel sheets and furry blankets with crisp, lighter-weight quilts in fresh floral patterns. This full/queen Rachel Zoe quilt set was just $49.99 and came with a reversible quilt and two shams.

4 This Rae Dunn Jar

HomeGoods always has Rae Dunn items hiding around the store for fans of the farmhouse-favorite brand. This spring-feeling jar was in the kitchen section.

5 This Amazing Plant Screen

I really wanted to buy this gorgeous plant stand-screen piece. It was $160 and folds out beautifully, holding six pots. There is also a black option. Each is $160,

6 These Laura Ashley Easter Bunnies

The Easter decor section is overflowing with cuteness, but these pink-and-blue Laura Ashley bunnies might have been my favorite items. They have a grandmillenial vibe, and each is just $14.99.

7 A Supersized Candle

You can’t tell from the photo how large this candle is, but trust me: it’s huge. The 130-ounce Amber Woods scented candle from The Candle Shop has a wood base and doubles as decor. Get it for $79.99.

8 A Faux Tree

There were a bunch of faux plants and trees. This one was the tallest and most realistic looking. I was surprised it was just $149.99.

9 Lots of Blooms

I have picked up a new bouquet on every recent trip to HomeGoods. The faux flower section is seriously in full bloom, with so many gorgeous, real-looking arrangements to choose from. They are all super reasonably priced.

10 These Adorable Chicks

My daughter tossed this adorable Easter decoration into our cart. The little cage is filled with three feathery chicks. There were a few color options to choose from. Each of them is just $7.99.

11 Kitchen Gadgets

Yes, you can buy big kitchen gadgets at HomeGoods. I found this Breville pizza oven for $699.99. It currently retails for $1,000 at other stores, meaning you instantly save $300 just by shopping at HomeGoods.