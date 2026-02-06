These new HomeGoods spring arrivals are hitting shelves fast and selling out even faster.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you haven’t been to your local HomeGoods this month, run! There are so many fantastic spring finds hitting the shelves and aisles. I spent over $200 on items I didn’t really need but had to buy anyway, including Easter decorations, candles, faux flowers, and some new throw pillows. What should you check out at your local store before it sells out? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods arrivals hitting shelves as February begins.

1 Faux Topiary Balls

HomeGoods is amping up its topiary ball game. There were an unusual number of options, ranging from boxwood balls to rose-bloom styles. Most of them were outdoor-indoor, but some specified to keep them under covered spaces.

2 Spring Stanley Mugs Starting at $25

My experience with Stanley and Owala mugs at discount stores is that they generally carry last season’s colors. I was delighted to find spring hues like purple and pink (perfect for Easter baskets) starting at $24.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Tons of Mugs

There were also tons of new mugs scattered around the store. Easter, Valentine’s, St. Patrick’s and more spring-themed options were available.

4 Full-Length Mirrors

I found a few show-stopping full-length mirrors giving Anthropologie vibes for a whole lot less. The one on the right was just $129.99, and the one on the left was $149.99.

5 Bags of Easter Eggs

I simply loved these Easter egg filler bags. The metallic Bunny Boulevard eggs were simply stunning and looked super bougie for $16.99 a bag.

6 This Sophisticated Set of Table Lamps

HomeGoods is my go-to source for lighting fixtures. Their aisles always have so many expensive-looking options for every aesthetic. During this trip, this set of Rachel Zoe lamps caught my eye. The stone base paired with the brass shade gave off an upscale vibe. Each is just $79.99.

7 Hand Towels

Every season-slash-holiday, I pick up a new set of hand towels. I feel like they really refresh a bathroom or kitchen, bringing the spirit of the new season into the space for just a few dollars.

8 Faux Arrangements

I used to spend so much money on real flowers. Once I discovered that HomeGoods has so many faux flowers that look and feel real, I started cheating. The spring selection is really pretty.

9 New Coffee Table Books

The coffee table book section keeps getting refreshed with books you actually want to read and also decorate with. Fashion books, food books, history books, you name it, there is something for everyone.

10 Throw Pillows

There were some really pretty throw pillows I spotted on this shopping trip. I loved this textured blue pillow with crocheted trim.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 Storage Baskets Galore

If you are on the hunt for storage solutions, HomeGoods has that covered. There were tons of gorgeous wicker baskets in all shapes and sizes to help get your clutter in order without breaking the bank.