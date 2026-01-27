5 New HomeGoods Kitchen Finds Shoppers Say Are Total Steals

Shoppers reveal the best HomeGoods kitchen steals, from Dutch ovens to All-Clad gadgets.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The HomeGoods kitchen section is legendary. Compared to other discount stores, including Ross, Marshalls, and T.J. Maxx, the home store has the most extensive selection of everything you need for cooking and serving. Dishes, cooking gadgets, pots and pans, linens, and kitchen decor are just a few of the things you can find. And in addition to great deals on off-brand items, the store always carries a wide selection of sensational name-brand items from All-Clad, Le Creuset, and Sur La Table. What are the best kitchen items you can get now? I recently hit my local store and can report back that there are tons of amazing items. Here are 5 HomeGoods kitchen finds shoppers say are total steals.

1 Le Creuset Dutch Ovens

If there is one cookware item that has major clout in the kitchen, it is a Le Creuset Dutch oven. You can find the luxury cookware in the homes of professional chefs and the most upscale of kitchens. And guess what? You can score them at HomeGoods from time to time. I found this gorgeous, blue-colored one for $249.99.

2 And, This Staub Dutch Oven Set

If you don’t want to pay Le Creuset prices, Staub is a premier brand that makes Dutch ovens and cookware for a lower price point. This set comes with a few casserole and bakeware dishes and is just $79.99. A similar set is on sale at Crate and Barrel for $200.

3 An All-Clad Gourmet Waffle Maker

I was also pleasantly surprised to find All-Clad kitchen appliances, including a slow cooker and this 4-Slice Gourmet Waffle Maker. The high-end gadget was just $179.99. The same one is selling for $269.99 at Williams Sonoma.

4 Sur La Table Dinner Plates

Most of the professional chefs and serious cooks that I know only serve food on white ceramic plates. This set of Sur La Table dinner plates comes with four fine ceramic plates for $14.99. This is the price for a single dinner plate from the kitchen brand.

5 And, So Many Utensil Holders

HomeGoods has one of the best assortments of utensil holders, also referred to as crocks, that I have seen. During this trip, I found a Le Creuset option for $14.99 (the same one is at Sur La Table for double the price) and a Rae Dunn for way under retail as well. They also had a bunch of ceramic coffee canisters, which were perfect for a coffee bar.